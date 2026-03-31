MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) projected images onto two buildings in Montreal--at 955 Avenue d'Anvers in Parc-Extension and at 330 Rue Mozart in La Petite-Patrie--to denounce the abusive rent hikes and poor living conditions tenants face. Far from being alone in their situation, these tenants were chosen to put a face on a widespread reality in Quebec: the housing crisis persists, and tenants continue to suffer as a result.

Despite the rain and bitter cold, several dozen tenants gathered at the Parc-Extension projection site to denounce the situation and deliver speeches of solidarity. 955 Rue d'Anvers is part of a complex of 18 buildings totaling 165 units where tenants have received notices of abusive rent increases of up to 20%, without any work or renovations to justify them.

The screenings and rally are the result of a collaboration with the artistic and activist collective Sémaphore and mark the conclusion of the campaign of actions against the 2026 rent hikes organized by the RCLALQ. Since February, several actions have taken place, notably in Quebec City, Granby, and Montreal, to highlight the uncontrolled rent increases that tenants across the province are bearing the brunt of. Once again, the RCLALQ is calling for the implementation of rent control and condemning the Quebec government's failure to act to protect tenants who are becoming increasingly impoverished amid a severe affordability crisis.

"Tenants are bearing the entire burden of rent control on their shoulders. These abuses will continue until the Quebec government implements true rent control," states André Trépanier of the Comité d'Action de Parc-Extension (CAPE).

"This year, the TAL set a base rate of 3.1%, but this is merely a floor. It is the third-highest increase in the last 20 years, following 2024 and 2025. Nothing prevents landlords from often proposing much more. It is high time the government stopped sitting on its hands and finally protected tenants," says Émile Boucher, community organizer at RCLALQ.

Photo album : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1F

SOURCE Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ)

For more information: RCLALQ : Émile Boucher, 514 781-2220, [email protected]; CAPE : André Trépanier, 514 701-2984 and Amy Darwish (English), 514 992-1662, [email protected]