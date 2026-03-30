The Quiet Shift That's Repricing the Entire Cybersecurity Stack

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cybersecurity budgets aren't just growing anymore; they're being yanked forward. Global spending is on pace to hit $240 billion in 2026, a 12.5% jump that Gartner ties directly to tighter regulations and a new breed of autonomous threats that move faster than any human analyst can react[1]. That kind of acceleration doesn't happen in a mature market unless something foundational has changed. Something has. The $220 billion cybersecurity sector is being structurally rewired as enterprises scramble to lock down agentic AI systems, tools that can operate across identity, infrastructure, and operations at machine speed, with or without a human in the loop[2]. That convergence of urgency and underinvestment is creating asymmetric upside for companies positioned across the full security stack: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO).

The clock is already running. Analysts warn that organizations dragging their feet on post-quantum cryptographic migration are now sitting outside what's considered a responsible timeline, with CNSA 2.0 compliance deadlines for national security systems landing in January 2027 and full migration mandated by 2035[3]. Layer on top of that CISA's landmark Cyber Incident Reporting rulemaking, a mandate expected to cover more than 316,000 entities and flood federal agencies with real-time visibility into the threats hammering critical infrastructure[4]. For investors, the signal is clear: regulatory catalysts and scalable security platforms are converging in a way that favors early movers with proven technology stacks.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just landed its first municipal government pilot for post-quantum cybersecurity, a milestone that puts the Vancouver-based company inside a market most of its peers are still only talking about.

The pilot is running through QSE's membership in MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network that helps Canadian municipal governments evaluate new technology. The participating municipality will use QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform to identify which of its systems rely on encryption that future quantum computers could eventually break, and to start building a plan to upgrade before that becomes a real problem.

"Our engagement with municipal governments reflects the growing recognition that post-quantum security planning must begin well before quantum computing capabilities reach maturity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Municipal governments operate critical infrastructure and sensitive citizen data systems, making early evaluation of cryptographic risk an important step in preparing for the next generation of cybersecurity challenges."

The company noted it is already in conversations with additional municipalities exploring similar assessments. The municipal deal is one piece of a broader commercial expansion. Since November 2025, QSE has grown from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors now active across its channel network and two more partnerships expected to close shortly.

On the product side, the company has added expanded automation to its QPA platform, improving how it analyzes software, cryptographic, and hardware bills of materials. That matters because most organizations still do not have a clear picture of where their encryption is weakest. QSE also integrated its quantum-resistant entropy layer into QAuth, its authentication platform, strengthening how cryptographic keys are generated at the source level.

The company has been positioning itself on the institutional side as well, joining CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries) alongside its MISA membership. Both affiliations open pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company building tools to help organizations protect their data from the more powerful cyberattacks that quantum computing is expected to make possible. Its platform covers migration readiness, quantum-resilient key generation, identity and authentication, and encrypted storage, targeting commercial, enterprise, and government clients preparing for a generational shift in how encryption works.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) has unveiled a new agentic security blueprint designed to help enterprises govern AI agents across their entire technology stack, addressing three defining questions: where agents are deployed, what they can access, and what actions they can perform. The framework is backed by Okta for AI Agents, a forthcoming platform launching April 30, 2026, that enables organizations to discover and register both sanctioned and shadow agents as first-class identities while standardizing access controls across MCP servers, APIs, and enterprise applications.

"AI agents are evolving faster than any software before them, making traditional security models obsolete. Speed is now a given, but security is the differentiator," said Ric Smith, President of Products & Technology of Okta. "With this new blueprint, Okta is establishing the industry standard for the secure agentic enterprise. We enable companies to discover shadow agents, secure connection points, and maintain the ultimate 'kill switch' to protect their enterprise from evolving risks."

The platform includes an Agent Gateway serving as a centralized control plane, privileged credential vaulting with automatic rotation, and Universal Logout functionality capable of instantly revoking all agent access tokens enterprise-wide. With recent research showing while 88% of organizations report suspected or confirmed Al agent security incidents, only 22% organizations need a new approval, Okta is targeting a critical and largely unaddressed gap in enterprise security architecture.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) launched Prisma AIRS 3.0, advancing its AI security platform with end-to-end discovery, risk assessment, and runtime protection across the full agentic AI lifecycle. The platform addresses critical gaps enterprises face as they shift from observing AI interactions to authorizing autonomous execution, with new capabilities spanning shadow AI detection, agentic identity management, Agent Artifact Security scanning, AI Red Teaming, and the AI Agent Gateway for centralized runtime governance.

"Agentic AI represents a massive leap forward, moving beyond simple conversation to autonomous action that will redefine productivity," said Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of AI & Network Security of Palo Alto Networks. "But this shift from 'AI that talks' to 'AI that acts' introduces new risks -- from unmanaged agentic identities to unpredictable runtime behaviors. Prisma AIRS 3.0 provides a comprehensive platform to discover, assess and protect agentic AI, giving our customers the unique ability to confidently, and securely, scale the AI-powered enterprise."

The platform replaces fragmented point solutions with a unified architecture capable of inventorying agents across cloud, SaaS, and endpoint environments that traditional tools miss. Following the close of its proposed Koi acquisition, Palo Alto Networks plans to add Agentic Endpoint Security to extend visibility to AI endpoint applications including coding agents.

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) has released a new global report developed in partnership with the Ponemon Institute revealing that while more than half of enterprises have fully or partially deployed GenAI, security and governance foundations are failing to keep pace. The study of 1,878 IT and security practitioners found that nearly 8 in 10 organizations have not yet reached full AI maturity in cybersecurity, fewer than half have adopted a risk-based AI governance strategy, and 59% say AI makes regulatory compliance more difficult despite only 41% having AI-specific data privacy policies in place.

"AI maturity isn't just about adopting AI tools -- it's about doing it responsibly," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP, Product & Engineering of Open Text. "Security and governance are foundational to getting real value from AI. When they're built into AI systems from the start, organizations can operate with greater transparency, monitor systems continuously, and trust the outcomes AI delivers."

The research also found that just 51% of respondents consider AI effective in reducing threat detection time, and fewer than half rate it effective in threat hunting, reflecting how governance and maturity gaps are limiting the tools organizations deployed to enhance security. Open Text provides enterprise-grade secure information management solutions designed to help organizations govern and activate AI data with confidence.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has unveiled a comprehensive suite of security innovations at RSA Conference 2026 designed specifically for the agentic AI workforce, addressing the critical gap between rapid AI agent adoption and enterprise security readiness. A recent Cisco survey found that 85% of major enterprise customers are experimenting with AI agents, but just 5% have moved agentic technology into production, a barrier the company is targeting through new Zero Trust Access extensions to agents, the launch of AI Defense Explorer Edition for self-service red teaming, and a new open-source secure agent framework called DefenseClaw.

"AI agents aren't just making existing work faster; they're a new workforce of co-workers that dramatically expand what organizations can accomplish," said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco. "Projects shelved for lack of resources are now within reach. The only limit is imagination, and security teams are the key to unlocking this opportunity by making the agentic workforce safe enough to trust."

Cisco is also advancing its Splunk-powered security operations center capabilities with specialized AI agents including Detection Studio and Malware Threat Reversing Agent being generally available, and Exposure Analytics, SOP Agent and Federated Search are expected to launch in April and May. The innovations span three pillars: protecting the world from agents, protecting agents from the world, and enabling security operations teams to detect and respond at machine speed.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

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