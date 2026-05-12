BROSSARD, QC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Brossard and the Cité Universitaire de la Santé Des Femmes (CUSDF) announce the launch, at Quartier Dix30, of a transformative and innovative project that will bring lasting change to women's health in Quebec and beyond.

For too long, women's health has been approached in a fragmented manner, often focused on disease rather than prevention, health maintenance, and comprehensive care. The CUSDF aims to change this reality by offering a more human, accessible model that is better suited to women's physical, psychological, social, and cultural needs.

From left to right: Jean-François Lévesque, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Senator Danièle Henkel; Doreen Assaad, Mayor of Brossard; Dr. Fabrice Brunet, President of the Health Innovation District; Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister responsible for Seniors and Caregivers; and Julie Éthier, Chief Executive Officer of Longueuil Economic Development. (CNW Group/Ville de Brossard)

This ambitious initiative was conceived by Fabrice Brunet, who brings a comprehensive, integrated, and innovative vision of health care. It is supported by the commitment of the Honorable Danièle Henkel, the leadership of the City of Brossard and its mayor, Doreen Assaad, as well as the support of the Longueuil Agglomeration Economic Development Agency, notably through Julie Ethier. The CUSDF proposes a groundbreaking model.

Sonia Bélanger, Minister of Health and Minister responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, welcomes this initiative led by the Quartier de l'Innovation en Santé (QIS) and will follow this inspiring project with interest.

By bringing together expertise in care, research, prevention, training, innovation, and support within a single ecosystem, the CUSDF aims to better address the realities of women at every stage of their lives.

Located in the Quartier DIX30, the CUSDF will take shape in an environment that is accessible to all, caring, and dynamic one conducive to the emergence of a true centre of excellence dedicated to women's overall health. This unifying project aims to mobilize the entire local and international ecosystem to transform knowledge into concrete solutions.

At the heart of this initiative lies a strong conviction: current models must evolve.

Today, the CUSDF is issuing a call to institutional, clinical, academic, community, philanthropic, and private partners wishing to contribute to this major transformation in Quebec.

A call to build together!

About the Women's Health University City

The Cité Universitaire de la Santé Des Femmes is an innovative initiative aimed at rethinking models of care, research, prevention, and training by bringing together the expertise essential to women's health within a single collaborative ecosystem.

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"The Cité Universitaire de la Santé Des Femmes (CUSDF) is based on a holistic view of health, defined not as the absence of disease, but as a physical, mental, social, and cultural balance that must be maintained throughout life. The CUSDF will develop expertise to meet these needs," explains Fabrice Brunet, President of the Health Innovation District.

"This partnership marks a turning point for Brossard. It redefines the central role of health in our development and positions our city as an innovative, accessible, and connected hub of excellence. By bringing together knowledge, research, and services, we are creating a truly transformative ecosystem that will make Brossard an international benchmark, directly benefiting the quality of life in our community," emphasizes Doreen Assaad, Mayor of Brossard.

SOURCE Ville de Brossard

For more information: Stéfanie Tran, Vice President of the Health Innovation District, Cell: 514-983-1247; Colette Ouellet, Director of Communications, Corporate and Community Communications Department, City of Brossard, Cell: 263-999-4601