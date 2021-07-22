The Q Onboards Nestlé As New Advertiser

World's Largest FMCG Company Added To List Of Leading New Advertisers Including GlaxoSmithKline and Parle Biscuits

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has added Nestlé, the world's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, to its growing list of blue chip advertisers who have commenced ad campaigns on The Q over the last fifteen weeks. Other new advertisers include top ten pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline and Parle Biscuits, the world's largest biscuit producer. In total, The Q has added fifteen new major brands as advertisers on the channel since April 2021 as it climbed to an average Gross Rating Points (GRP) level of 45 GRP during this same time frame, making it the fastest growing TV channel in India.

New brands that have begun to advertise on The Q during this fifteen week span include (alphabetically) Abbot, Amazon, Bajaj Consumer, Britannia, Cipla, Himalaya Drug Company, Galactus (Mobile Premier League), GlaxoSmithKline, Nestlé, Unilever, P&G, Parle Biscuits, Pepsi, Reckitt Benckiser and Wipro. With the addition of Nestlé, The Q channel now boasts advertisement agreements with the top four FMCG companies in the world.

Nestlé first entered the India market in 1912 and began doing business as Nestlé India in 1959. The Company's activities in India have facilitated direct and indirect employment and provides livelihood to about one million people including farmers, suppliers of packaging materials, services and other goods. Included in the many company brands now sold in India are Nescafe, Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid and Nestea.

The remarkable addition of fifteen new major ad partners in less than four months continues to be driven by the massive growth of viewership and ratings achieved by The Q which has now recorded an average of over 45 GRP for fifteen consecutive weeks (as measured by BARC...the Nielsen of India). This has resulted in The Q sharing company with many of the largest mainstream channels in India owned by media giants including Star (Disney), Sony, Viacom and Zee. The company has previously stated the direct relationship between BARC ratings results and increased ad sales.

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "Adding Nestle, GSK and Parle continues to demonstrate our strong momentum with ad sales and revenue growth. Led by our CEO, Simran Hoon, we've bolstered our team with top ad sales talent and are committed to driving towards long term agreements now that we have proven the sustained popularity of the channel."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands averaging over 45 (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) for fifteen consecutive weeks beginning in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1100 programs, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via over 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, SitiNetworks, Den Networks and Hathway; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 712 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

