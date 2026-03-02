QYOU Launches QYOU Amplify, a Performance Media Business Unit Built to Scale Creator Campaigns

New business unit formalizes QYOU's approach to scaling creator-led campaigns across paid and organic channels

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a creator marketing and performance media company operating in North America and India producing and distributing social media marketing content for leading brands, today announced the launch of QYOU Amplify, a new business unit dedicated to scaling creator and influencer content through paid media, advanced targeting and performance analytics.

As brands allocate a growing share of marketing budgets to social and creator aligned media, they are embedding paid distribution directly into creator campaigns to extend reach, enhance targeting precision and unlock greater performance efficiency. QYOU Amplify was built to support this evolution.

QYOU Amplify ensures the right creator content reaches the right audience at the right time, with the ability to optimize in real time. Because QYOU integrates creator strategy, creative development and media distribution from inception, the company can identify breakout content early, shift investment quickly and scale what is performing, maximizing media efficiency and extending the life of high-impact storytelling.

Rather than treating influencer marketing as a standalone tactic, QYOU Amplify transforms creator content into a full-funnel growth driver, supporting awareness, consideration and conversion through precision targeting and continuous optimization.

"Creator marketing has matured, and brands expect it to perform like every other core media channel," said Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU. "QYOU Amplify reflects how we have evolved, integrating creative, creators and media from the start so client investments work harder and drive measurable business outcomes."

QYOU Amplify formalizes QYOU's paid media and analytics capabilities, uniting certified media buyers, platform expertise and structured campaign measurement into a scalable offering. By applying data and platform intelligence to distribution decisions, not just reporting on them, QYOU helps brands move at the speed of culture while maintaining performance accountability.

The launch builds on QYOU's recent announcement as a Badged TikTok Agency Partner and strengthens its integrated model, aligning creator strategy and media execution to meet the growing demand for performance-led influencer marketing.

Peggy Lin, currently VP of Account Management and Planning, has been promoted to General Manager to lead QYOU Amplify. In this expanded role, she will continue to oversee the integrated paid practice, playing a central role in evolving influencer marketing from a top-of-funnel engagement tool into a measurable driver of ROI.

"The platforms evolve daily, and so do client expectations," said Lin. "Because we are embedded in the day-to-day with creators, we can see performance signals immediately and act on them. We know when to boost, when to pivot and when to reallocate spend to maximize impact. That level of agility ensures our clients' media investments go further."

With QYOU Amplify, QYOU deepens its commitment to performance accountability, aligning creator strategy and paid media within a unified operating model designed to drive both cultural relevance and measurable commercial impact.

For more information, visit www.qyoumedia.com.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a creator marketing and performance media company. Through its subsidiaries, QYOU USA and Chtrbox India, the company develops, distributes and amplifies creator-led content for leading brands, integrating strategy, creative, creators and paid media to drive measurable business outcomes. In India, Chtrbox operates as an influencer and marketing platform and agency connecting brands and creators at scale. In the United States, QYOU partners with major film studios, game publishers and leading CPG brands to execute creator-driven campaigns across paid and organic channels. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok, QYOU Media's content has reached more than one billion consumers globally. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

