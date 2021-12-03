Prime Minister's Office
Dec 03, 2021, 14:16 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following reappointment in the senior ranks of the Public Service:
John Ossowski, currently President of the Canada Border Services Agency, is reappointed in this role, effective December 7, 2021.
Biographical Note
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article