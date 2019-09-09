The Prime Minister announces member of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment:

The Honourable Marie Deschamps, C.C. becomes a member of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), effective September 30, 2019.

With full and independent authority, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary.

Biographical Notes

