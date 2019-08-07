The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Catrina Tapley, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, becomes Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, effective August 19, 2019.

Thao Pham, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Transport, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Operations), Privy Council Office, effective August 19, 2019.

Biographical notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

