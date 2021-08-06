OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Nathalie G. Drouin, currently Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, effective August 23, 2021.

François Daigle, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Justice, becomes Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada, effective August 23, 2021.

Christyne Tremblay, currently Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, and Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective August 23, 2021.

Michael Vandergrift, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Privy Council Office, effective August 16, 2021.

Dylan Jones, currently Deputy Minister of Western Economic Diversification, becomes President of the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Interim President of Prairies Economic Development Canada, effective August 6, 2021.

Paul MacKinnon, currently Executive Vice-President of the Canada Border Services Agency, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, effective August 30, 2021.

Paul Halucha, currently Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet, Economic and Regional Development Policy, Privy Council Office, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, effective August 16, 2021.

Arianne Reza, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Procurement, Public Services and Procurement Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, effective August 16, 2021.

Scott Jones, currently Deputy Chief, Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Communications Security Establishment Canada, becomes Federal Lead, Proof of Vaccine Credentials, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, effective August 16, 2021.

