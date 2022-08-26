OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Diane Gray, currently Founding President and CEO of CentrePort Canada Inc., becomes President of Prairies Economic Development Canada, effective October 31, 2022.

Arun Thangaraj, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Transport, will join the Deputy Minister team at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as Associate Deputy Minister, effective September 6, 2022.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]