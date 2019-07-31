The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Vincent Rigby, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, effective August 12, 2019.

Monik Beauregard, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, National and Cyber Security Branch, Public Safety, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety, effective August 12, 2019.

Paul MacKinnon, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategic and Program Policy, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, becomes Executive Vice-President of the Canada Border Services Agency, effective August 6, 2019.

