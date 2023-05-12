OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Isabelle T. Jacques, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Financial Sector Policy Branch, Department of Finance Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Justice, effective May 23, 2023.

Biographical Notes

