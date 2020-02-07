The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Christopher MacLennan, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Issues and Development, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, effective February 10, 2020.

