While cost holds many Canadians back from environmentally responsible habits, Hometown Changemakers are showing how small eco-logical actions can spark big change

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians want to make choices that are better for the planet, and 93% say they would if it saved them money. Yet a new national survey conducted by Sodastream Canada found more than one third (35%) still see eco-friendly living as unaffordable. The brand is showing how small, everyday choices can make a big difference for the planet and the wallet. With reusable bottles that can replace over a thousand single-use plastic ones, Sodastream is giving Canadians a practical, affordable way to bring sustainability into their everyday lives.

The survey reveals, while 83% of Canadians say they've already taken eco-friendly actions, many remain unsure how to make sustainable habits part of daily life. "For me, it started with one dive," says Halifax-based diver and accidental environmentalist Sean McMullen (@saltwater_sean), who has recovered thousands of discarded artifacts, and plastics from local waters since 2020. "Once you see how beautiful our world is, you want to care for it and small choices, like using a reusable bottle, can add up to something huge."

Sodastream is showing that sustainable living doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. "By making sparkling water at home with Sodastream, households are saving money, enjoying sparkling beverages on demand, and replacing single-use plastic bottles with reusable alternatives," said Kyle Millar, VP of Marketing & eCommerce. "It's a shift that is better for you and positive for the planet."

Alongside refillable CO₂ cylinders that can be returned and reused for multiple uses, Sodastream creates a circular system where Canadians enjoy sparkling water while replacing single-use plastic bottles. According to the survey, today, 63% of Canadians drink canned or bottled carbonated water, which means every at-home fizz represents a simple, positive eco-logical step forward.

Celebrating Everyday Hometown Changemakers

To showcase how small actions add up, Sodastream is celebrating Canadian "Hometown Changemakers" who are making a real difference in their communities. Demonstrating how to build new habits that last, each changemaker proves that sustainable living doesn't have to be complicated, instead it can be simple and rewarding.

Sean McMullen (@saltwater_sean), is a Halifax-based diver who turned his childhood passion for snorkeling into a mission to clean local waters. Driven by curiosity and community spirit, Sean inspires Canadians to take small, eco-friendly steps that add up to meaningful change.





Launne Kolla, (@do.more.good) co-founder of ReRoute Saskatoon (@reroutesk), is a wildlife biologist turned sustainability entrepreneur who helps her community embrace ecological living in fun, approachable ways. Since launching ReRoute, she has proven small, everyday actions can make a big impact. With her practical approach to sustainability, Launne inspires people to embrace progress over perfection with their eco-friendly choices.





Lisa Mintz, (@urbanatureeducation) is a Montreal-based environmental educator who saved the St. Jacques Escarpment from incursions during the Turcot reconstruction project in 2015. Through her organization UrbaNature Education, she connects underserved communities to nature, leading hands-on programs, student research, and citizen events. Lisa's work has protected vital urban ecosystems while inspiring the next generation to become environmental stewards.





Carter Dorscht, ( @carterdorscht ) is a dedicated naturalist who has turned his passion for flora and fauna into a career protecting wetlands, shorelines, and habitats across Northern Ontario. Through organizations and initiatives like the Central Algoma Land Trust and his local Christmas Bird Count, he inspires thousands to connect with nature and contribute to conservation science. Carter's work shows how small actions, like planting native species or submitting local wildlife observations, can spark lasting environmental change.

These findings are from a survey conducted by Sodastream from August 21st to August 25th, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,507 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Sodastream

Sodastream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a leading global sparkling water maker brand. Sodastream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – Sodastream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about Sodastream visit sodastream.ca and follow Sodastream on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

