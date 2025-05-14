LONDON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- 50 Best announces the inaugural list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be unveiled at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, September 25, 2025. This live ceremony marks the first time 50 Best debuts a restaurant ranking for the North American continent.

"Las Vegas has long been a city full of world-class hospitality, making it the perfect stage for the first-ever North America's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony," says William Drew, Director of Content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants. "We're thrilled to gather the culinary community of North America in such an iconic location, and we look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible talent and stories shaping the region's food culture."

The awards bring together the best culinary talent spanning North America, culminating in the first-ever announcement of The Best Restaurant in North America. The ceremony will be preceded by special announcements leading up to the awards ceremony, including the Champions of Change Award, Art of Hospitality Award and One To Watch Award. Special Awards will also be revealed on the evening itself, honoring the achievements of individuals and establishments.

"At Wynn Las Vegas, we take immense pride in our dining program and recognize the importance of both cultivating and celebrating culinary talent," says Brian Gullbrants, COO – Wynn Resorts North America. "We are honored to participate in a one-of-a-kind roster of culinary events showcasing the most renowned chefs in North America."

The ranking will reflect experiences from 300 expert voters – chefs, restaurateurs, food and beverage journalists, educators and well-travelled gourmets. The anonymous voters are recruited by industry-leading Academy Chairs across eight sub-regions within North America, including: USA Northeast; USA South; USA Midwest; USA West; Canada East; Canada Central; Canada West; and Caribbean (excluding Cuba and Dominican Republic). Members of the 50 Best organization and sponsors do not vote.

The event program for North America's 50 Best Restaurants will include key events: thought-leadership forum #50BestTalks, exploring pertinent hospitality topics; an official 50 Best Press Conference with industry leaders; a Chefs' Feast showcasing the finest ingredients and cooking techniques and the awards ceremony and countdown itself.

