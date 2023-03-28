THE PEOPLE OF ATCO PLEDGE $3.6 MILLION FOR CHARITIES

Employee-led ATCO EPIC program has raised nearly $54M since 2006

CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO and its people pledged $3.6 million in 2022 for hundreds of community charities through the annual ATCO EPIC (Employees Participating in Communities) campaign, taking the program's cumulative fundraising total to nearly $54 million since its inception in 2006.

"This is an incredible achievement and I'm constantly amazed at the dedication and commitment of our people," said Nancy Southern, ATCO's Chair & Chief Executive Officer. "This is an employee-led program and the causes that matter to our people, matter to ATCO. The community spirit our people have makes me incredibly proud and is a testament to the true strength of our global enterprise."

In addition to raising millions of dollars for hundreds of charities, the program has facilitated 257,000 employee volunteer hours.

ATCO EPIC unites ATCO people around the globe through fundraising events, volunteerism and individual donations. ATCO employees donate directly to the charities of their choice, and ATCO doubles that impact by matching all donations made to human health and wellness charities. The company also covers all administration costs for the program, ensuring that the charities benefit from 100 per cent of the donations pledged.

With approximately 7,600 employees and assets of $24 billion, ATCO Ltd. is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.atco.com.

