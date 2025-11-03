ATCO Appoints Rob Peabody to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Peabody, the former President & Chief Executive Officer of Husky Energy, to the ATCO Board of Directors, effective immediately. "We are honoured to welcome Rob Peabody to our Board of Directors," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Ltd. "Rob's global leadership experience, his deep commitment to safety and his proven track record of driving strategic transformation will yield valuable insights for ATCO as we continue to evolve and invest in life's essentials for a changing world."

Mr. Peabody has more than 40 years of experience in the oil, gas and chemicals industries, including serving as President & Chief Executive Officer of Husky Energy prior to its merger with Cenovus. Before becoming CEO in 2016, Mr. Peabody served as Husky's Chief Operating Officer for a decade. Prior to joining Husky, he held senior leadership roles at BP across production, refining, chemicals manufacturing, trading, strategy and performance management, with global responsibilities. Mr. Peabody currently serves as Director of Akita Drilling and Petronas Canada and is Chairman of the Calgary Health Foundation. He holds a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University (Sloan Fellow) and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

About ATCO

As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $27 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCO Energy provides retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

