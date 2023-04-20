THE PAW PATROL® ARE ON A ROLL TO QUEBEC THIS SUMMER WITH THE ALL-NEW LIVE SHOW PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE"

Set to open in Laval and make its debut in Gatineau and Quebec City!

VStar Presale begins April 20 at 10 a.m.

Public on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

QUEBEC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are thrilled to bring PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" to three cities in Quebec this summer. The tour will open in Laval (June 22-25), and make its debut in both Gatineau (June 29-July 2) and Quebec City (July 6-9). This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Tickets may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

"Heroes Unite" marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It's the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theatre.

SHOW DETAILS:

Denotes performances in English. All remaining performances in French.

Thursday, June 22 6 p.m. Laval Place Bell Friday, June 23 10 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Laval Place Bell Saturday, June 24 2 p.m. Laval Place Bell Sunday, June 25 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Laval Place Bell







Thursday, June 29 6 p.m. Gatineau Centre Slush Puppie Friday, June 30 10 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Gatineau Centre Slush Puppie Saturday, July 1 2 p.m. Gatineau Centre Slush Puppie Sunday, July 2 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Gatineau Centre Slush Puppie







Thursday, July 6 6 p.m. Quebec City Le Centre Videotron Friday, July 7 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Quebec City Le Centre Videotron Saturday, July 8 10 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Quebec City Le Centre Videotron Sunday, July 9 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Quebec City Le Centre Videotron

Tickets: Tickets are available at pawpatrollive.com. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information or to join the Courrier de la Pat' Patrouille mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production, operations, and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits, and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARAA, PARA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With more than 2,000 employees in 29 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

