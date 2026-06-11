The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association extend agreement on pricing initiative for generic drugs

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) have extended their agreement on a pricing initiative for generic drugs to 2028, supporting price stability and predictability for generic drugs reimbursed by public drug plans.

The new initiative extends a 3-year agreement signed in 2023, that has generated significant savings for Canadian drug plans through which many Canadians receive coverage for generic drugs. Generic-drug manufacturers supplied about 80% of all prescription drugs dispensed in Canada in 2025. The existing agreement has contributed to a transparent pricing system and enabled substantial savings for people in Canada -- whether they have public coverage, private coverage, or pay out of pocket.

"Generic drugs are crucial to Canadian patients' health and well-being, and the collaboration between the pCPA and CGPA greatly contributes to the sustainability of the public drug plans many Canadians rely on to receive the treatment they need," says Mauro Chies, CEO, pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance. "We're pleased to extend our partnership with the CGPA as we continue to build on our work to generate meaningful savings that can be reinvested into health systems."

The extended agreement is effective October 1, 2026 for a period of 2 years. The agreement includes existing cost-saving initiatives such as the pan-Canadian tiered pricing framework and pan-Canadian select molecule pricing.

"Extending our pricing agreement initiative with the pCPA is particularly important in the current global environment, and helps support continued investment, product launches and timely access to cost-saving medicines for Canadians." said Jim Keon, President of CGPA.

About

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance brings together provincial, territorial, and federal drug plans to negotiate prices fand achieve greater value for publicly funded drug programs and patients.

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) represents Canada's generic pharmaceutical industry. The industry plays an important role in controlling health-care costs in Canada – supporting the sustainability of public and private drug plans and healthcare systems, and providing financial headroom to help drug plans extend coverage to innovative new therapies. Generic drugs are dispensed to fill 79.8 percent of all prescriptions but account for only 22.1 percent of the $47.1-billion Canadians spend annually on prescription medicines.

SOURCE pCPA

Media Contacts: Olivier Bouffard, Director, Communications, pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Email: [email protected]; Jeff Connell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Canadian Generic, Pharmaceutical Association, Tel: 647-274-3379, Email: [email protected]