The OM Grandeur nature concert - Launching the celebrations for the opening of Espace 67

With a panorama of the city providing a breathtaking background, concert-goers will be enthralled by an impressive 77-piece orchestra, energetically conducted by the highly acclaimed Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The general public will be treated to a musical program that draws on the history of Sainte-Hélène and Notre-Dame islands, including a specially created work, inspired by the Parc's history, by composer Alejandra Odgers. And, to extend their outdoor experience, citizens are invited to attend a picnic on the site, starting at 4:30 p.m., where many street-food trucks will be set up, offering a variety of food fare.

Great Gatherings program | June 28-29

The concert is the launch of two days of festivities that will allow people to get a first-hand look at Espace 67's many features. On Friday, June 28, a temporary coworking space, overlooking the iconic Trois disques Alexander Calder sculpture, is being set up dedicated to the aspect of coworking; the day will be capped off by a 5@7 event. This will coincide with the unveiling of Unité, a new artwork emanating from the creative minds of the students in the environmental design program at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

Then, on Saturday, June 29, it's time for Discovery Day, in which the Parc's various attractions open their doors and offer, among other things, free admission for the children. In tandem with this, the team behind the Lolë White Tour will be conducting all levels of yoga classes on Espace 67's main Concourse. The day will end with an evening activity, at the Aquatic Complex's Floating Cinema to watch Les dents de la mer (Jaws), the Steven Spielberg movie classic!

About Parc Jean-Drapeau

Just steps from home, Parc Jean Drapeau offers a wide array of recreation-tourist attractions that make it a unique place in Canada. Easily accessible by subway, use of public transportation to get to the Parc is highly recommended to enhance your overall experience at the Parc

To find out everything you need to know about the events and activities at Parc Jean-Drapeau, please go to parcjeandrapeau.com or follow us on social media @parcjeandrapeau.

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: Kaven Gauthier, Communications Consultant, 514 868-7787, kgauthier@parcjeandrapeau.com

Related Links

www.parcjeandrapeau.com

