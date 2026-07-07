Mantle's tokenized equities market now grows at the pace of the traditional listing calendar, with SPCXx, USPXx and BSPx live within weeks of their public debuts.

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mantle, the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today announced that BSPx, the tokenized representation of Bending Spoons, the company behind WeTransfer, Vimeo, Evernote and AOL, is now live on Mantle. In collaboration with xStocks as the primary issuer, BSPx is tradable on Fluxion through both Atomic RFQ and AMM execution, marking Mantle's third tokenized asset onboarded in under a month, following SPCXx on June 19 and USPXx on June 23.

New Listings at the Pace of Traditional Markets

The Newest IPOs Are Landing on Mantle: Bending Spoons (BSPx) as the Network's Third Tokenized Equity in Under a Month

Three tokenized equities in under a month places Mantle among the first Layer 2 networks to bring newly public companies on-chain at a pace that tracks the traditional market calendar. SPCXx, USPXx and BSPx have each gone live within roughly two weeks of one another, establishing a consistent pattern: as companies list, their tokenized counterparts become accessible on Mantle within days.

For users, this means direct on-chain exposure to newly listed companies without waiting for secondary infrastructure to catch up. For issuers and distribution partners, it demonstrates that Mantle's infrastructure, liquidity and partner network can support tokenized listings at the same pace traditional markets bring them to public investors.

Dual Rewards Across the xStocks Lineup

Every qualifying trade of xStocks tokens on Mantle through Fluxion draws from two reward programmes at once. xPoints, xStocks' native on-chain rewards, accrue daily through verified holding, liquidity provision and ecosystem activity across the full xStocks lineup on Mantle, including TSLAx, NVDAx, AAPLx, METAx, GOOGLx, MSTRx, SPCXx, USPXx and now BSPx.

Fluxion is layering an additional allocation of 1 million Fluxion Points on top, distributed proportionally by trading volume and liquidity contribution. Liquidity providers depositing xStocks tokens into supported Fluxion pools accrue both programmes concurrently, alongside standard trading fee returns generated by pool volume, making Fluxion's pools among the most comprehensively incentivized venues for xStocks liquidity across all supported chains.

Execution Built for Tokenized Capital Markets

BSPx and every xStocks asset on Mantle trade through Fluxion's hybrid infrastructure: Atomic RFQ anchors pricing to the underlying security at live market quotes during market hours, while AMM execution maintains uninterrupted on-chain trading after close. Together, they give tokenized equities institutional-grade execution around the clock, on the rails where real-world finance flows.

"With SPCXx, USPXx and now BSPx live, Mantle is establishing the infrastructure for tokenized capital markets to move at the speed of the markets themselves," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "xStocks brings the asset, Fluxion brings the execution, and Mantle brings the rails that put it all on-chain within weeks."

As the market grows, Mantle will continue to list tokenized equities at the pace the underlying market sets, matching new public listings to the same institutional-grade rails.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

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SOURCE Mantle