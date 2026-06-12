DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mantle, the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today announced the launch of InsightX, an AI-native prediction market infrastructure that turns forecasts into tradable, verifiable on-chain positions that can earn yield.

Mantle Launches First AI-Native Prediction Market with InsightX Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

InsightX represents a new category of on-chain infrastructure: an InfoFi layer that combines AI intelligence, high-speed execution, and yield-generating capital mechanisms into a single network. Built natively on Mantle, InsightX enables users to trade on forecasts across crypto assets, macro trends, sports tournaments, and real-world events, while their capital continues earning yield throughout the process.

Beyond Prediction Markets: A New InfoFi Layer on Mantle

One of the biggest limitations of traditional prediction markets is idle capital. InsightX enables users to earn yield while markets remain open, drawing from multiple sources including liquidity provision, protocol fees, stablecoin strategies, collateral assets, and AI-powered market making.

By keeping capital productive throughout the market cycle, InsightX turns prediction markets into an InfoFi network where information and capital move together.

Three-Layer Architecture

InsightX is built on a hybrid architecture across three core layers:

AI Intelligence Layer: Transforms real-world information into live market signals.

Transforms real-world information into live market signals. Execution Layer: Enables AI-powered pricing, liquidity provision, and trade execution.

Enables AI-powered pricing, liquidity provision, and trade execution. Settlement & Verification Layer (Mantle) Secures assets and transactions onchain. Delivers low-cost execution, transparent outcomes, and scalable market infrastructure. Supports high-frequency trading and productive capital between settlement events.



Why InsightX Is Building on Mantle

InsightX chose Mantle for its low-cost, scalable infrastructure and growing focus on AI, DeFi, and InfoFi.

As a prediction market, InsightX benefits from fast execution, transparent settlement, and infrastructure designed to support autonomous participation at scale.

The launch expands Mantle's growing ecosystem of agent-native applications while bringing new liquidity, market activity, and information-driven trading to the network.

"The financial markets of tomorrow will not just be markets for assets, they will be markets for information," said Florian J., CEO at InsightX. "Mantle gives us the high-performance, low-cost foundation to build that future. We are not just building a prediction market. We are building the predictive economic layer that Mantle's ecosystem deserves."

"InsightX represents exactly the kind of infrastructure Mantle ecosystem has been building toward, AI-native, yield-generating, and deeply composable with the distribution layer," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle and Spot Executive at Bybit. "Transforming cognitive judgment into on-chain assets that can be traded and verified is a natural evolution of the RWA thesis. Where real-world value flows, real-world information should follow."



About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $2B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

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About InsightX

InsightX is an AI-native InfoFi prediction market that transforms data, judgments, and expectations into tradable, verifiable, and settleable assets. Turning insights into yield and capital efficiency.

SOURCE Mantle