The new motorola razr family debuts the industry's largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone¹, revamped iconic design, and powerful AI-driven features

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Twenty years after the groundbreaking launch of the RAZR V3, Motorola continues to maintain its iconic essence and expand the boundaries of smartphone technology with each new iteration of the razr. The new 2024 motorola razr family is no exception, showcasing Motorola's commitment to evolution and excellence. With the new motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+ and motorola razr 50/motorola razr, we are introducing two stylish pocket-sized smartphones that bring the power of AI to more users' hands.

New motorola razr devices are designed for modern consumers who are looking for smartphones that stand out – devices that are as much a fashion accessory as cutting-edge tech.

Do it all with the largest, most intelligent external display in its class1

Both members of the new razr family feature massive external displays with the motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+ boasting the industry's largest at 4.0," and the motorola razr 50/motorola razr bringing a 3.6" display. Even more, for the first time, razr users will be able to access Google's Gemini app2 directly from their external display. Easily press and hold the power button to bring up Gemini, and get help building a road trip itinerary with popular sights and activities, creating a personalized workout routine in a matter of seconds, getting recipes based on what's in the refrigerator, and much more. Plus, razr users will receive Gemini Advanced for 3 months with access to Google's most capable AI models, at no extra cost. They'll also get 2 TB of cloud storage and Gemini in their favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and more—all included in the Google One AI Premium plan.

Also new to the external display is access to Google Photos, giving users the ability to share, view, delete, or favorite images and videos instantly. This is in addition to a dedicated Spotify panel that allows users to skip songs, and a Bose panel that allows you to more easily control your Bose earbuds and headphones.

When ready for a new look, Motorola is offering a new suite of clock faces and fun customization options for the external display. Users can change their Desk Display to feature a rotation of text and images they're into that day, creating their own modern screensaver. Or they can shake it up with moto ai experiences. This includes Style Sync, which develops wallpaper options based on one's outfit, and Magic Canvas, which generates a stunning image based on a text prompt.

Design choices that are bold, beautiful and undeniably razr

The new razr devices feature bold colors, soft vegan leather finishes, and contoured edges that look as good as they feel in hand. With the motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+, consumers can pick between Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Pantone™ Color of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz. Plus, the iconic Hot Pink3 razr is back, giving consumers their daily dose of feel-good "newstalgia."

Infusing color on the front and back of the device, the motorola razr 50/motorola razr features shades of Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange in vegan leather.

The devices are also adventure-proof. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus helps protect the external display from drops and scratches, underwater protection allows the device to withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes4, and the simplified hinge offers better dust protection.

Thanks to the revamped hinge, it's also easier to flick open or snap the device shut with one hand. This makes the razr ideal for dramatic hang ups or switching to the massive 6.9" pOLED display. A wide range of Flex View positions empowers users to snap their outfit of the day with the hands-free capture or record a beautiful skyline in shake-free camcorder mode that's optimized for social media. For impromptu photoshoots, Photo Booth is now available on the external and internal cameras, stitching together four photos in a ready-to-share collage.

Cameras that harness the "wow factor"

The new motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+ comes with Motorola's best razr camera technology yet, featuring a 50MP high-res, main camera system with moto ai camera capabilities and Google Photos AI-powered editing features. With the 50MP telephoto lens, users can take advantage of the 2x optical zoom without losing image quality to capture stunning, flattering portraits that look great when standing up close or farther away.

Plus, this device offers a number of AI-powered camera features including:

Photo Enhancement Engine uses AI to simultaneously apply settings from multiple shooting modes into one to deliver stunning photos every time. The engine finetunes the image for optimal detail, clarity, highlights, shadows, color, and bokeh effects.

uses AI to simultaneously apply settings from multiple shooting modes into one to deliver stunning photos every time. The engine finetunes the image for optimal detail, clarity, highlights, shadows, color, and bokeh effects. Adaptive Stabilization determines the speed of movement while filming and dynamically adjusts the stabilization level for the best results, ideally to capture videos while running or riding a bike.

determines the speed of movement while filming and dynamically adjusts the stabilization level for the best results, ideally to capture videos while running or riding a bike. Action Shot automatically increases and adjusts shutter speed and illumination based on different lighting conditions. This is ideal for moments when users want to capture the ideal jumping picture or capture their favorite sports.

automatically increases and adjusts shutter speed and illumination based on different lighting conditions. This is ideal for moments when users want to capture the ideal jumping picture or capture their favorite sports. Long Exposure for capturing artistic light trails or smooth waterfalls with a single tap.

for capturing artistic light trails or smooth waterfalls with a single tap. Super Zoom takes photos even further by enhancing the results through an AI-based machine learning algorithm, to capture details even when far away.

For those who want a standout camera system that offers professional-looking shots at an accessible price point, the motorola razr 50/motorola razr comes with a 50MP camera system that includes a 13MP ultra-wide/Macro Vision lens. These elements are ideal when capturing artistic shots, whether up close or at a wider angle.

Optimized hardware and attentive software for non-stop fun

The motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+ is one of the world's first flip phones to come with the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. This allows consumers to discover what's possible with AI through accelerated performance, unparalleled connectivity, fast-paced gameplay, and even better content capture.

When texting friends, consumers can utilize new features that amplify their conversations. Built into Google Messages, these enhancements include: Magic Compose5, which suggests texting responses in a variety of styles, so consumers can express themselves in new, creative ways, and Photomoji, which gives consumers the option to turn their favorite photos into personalized emoji or stickers.

To make the most of these features, the motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+ is packed with a big 4000mAh battery that offers 5W reverse and 15W wireless charging capabilities5.

The motorola razr 50/motorola razr is also prepared to handle long days and even longer nights with a hefty 4200mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging6. It also has 15W wireless charging capabilities7, and the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor offers better power efficiency to outlast all occasions. Additionally, the chipset enhances AI-based tasks while supporting visuals and new experiences.

A device ecosystem that's all about connection

With the new motorola razr family, Motorola is expanding the Moto ecosystem. In addition to the recently launched moto buds+, Motorola is introducing moto tag - a small, accessory-friendly Bluetooth® LE tag with Ultra Wideband8 that helps consumers locate their most valuable possessions, from their wallet to luggage, through Google's Find My Device network9.

Smart software that does all the thinking

Motorola's distinctive software platform, Hello UX, offers an extensively personalized user experience, immersive capabilities, and an intuitive user interface. In addition to now offering more customizable options on the razr family external display, users will continue to enjoy advanced ecosystem connectivity with Smart Connect, a safe environment for kids with Family Space, the ability to disconnect with Moto Unplugged, and comprehensive security settings with Moto Secure.

moto ai also enhances the smartphone experience by addressing user pain points with innovative generative AI solutions. In the coming months, Motorola will introduce several new moto ai capabilities:

With a simple prompt of "Catch me up," users will receive a prioritized summary of personal communications, eliminating the need to sift through notifications.

users will receive a prioritized summary of personal communications, eliminating the need to sift through notifications. Asking "Pay attention" will enable instant recording of conversations or speakers, automatically transcribing and summarizing them.

will enable instant recording of conversations or speakers, automatically transcribing and summarizing them. A command to "Remember this" will capture live moments or on-screen information, saving them automatically with AI-generated details. Information will be stored on the user's device for easy recall later.

Additionally, users will be able to access moto ai anywhere on their phone for assistance, quick suggestions, and answers to questions, including device usage guidance or more complex inquiries using Gemini from Google Cloud.

Availability

motorola razr+:

In the United States, the new motorola razr+ 2024 will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile, AT&T and at motorola.com, Amazon.com and Best Buy on July 10. The device will be on-sale at T-Mobile, AT&T and available universally unlocked at motorola.com, Amazon.com, and Best Buy on July 24 (MSRP: $999.99).10

In Canada, the new motorola razr+ 2024 will be available for pre-order at motorola.ca on July 10. The device will be on sale at select carriers and retailers on July 24 (MSRP: $1,299.99).10

motorola razr:

In the United States, the new motorola razr 2024 will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile on July 10. The device will be available universally unlocked at motorola.com, Amazon.com, and Best Buy on July 24 (MSRP: $699.99).10 The device will also be on sale at T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and XFinity Mobile starting July 24, followed by Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Visible, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and UScellular on July 25, and Boost Mobile later this summer.

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google, Android and Gemini are trademarks of Google, LLC. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. PANTONE® and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. Bose and Sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Based on the following features not found in other vertical flip phones: 4.0" screen size, up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1272 X 1080 resolution. Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy. Not available for AP. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions, the phone is water and splash resistant to a rating of IPX8 (IEC 60529) and can be submerged up to 1.5 meters in still, fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to pressurized water, or liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Not waterproof. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust- or sand-resistant. Not available on the motorola razr 50/motorola razr. Sold separately. Varies by region. UWB precision requires supported Android phone; UWB available upon future Android integration by Google. Find My Device network requires location services and Bluetooth to be turned on. Requires cell service or internet connection. Works on Android 9+ and in certain countries for age-eligible users. Moto tag must be within 100 meters of any Android device. Pricing varies by carrier

