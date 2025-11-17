QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Student Ombudsman is proud to publish its 13 annual 2024-2025 regional activity reports.

The National Student Ombudsman (NSO) is the education ombudsman for Quebec. Under the Act Respecting the National Student Ombudsman, the National Student Ombudsman and regional student ombudsmen see that the rights of elementary and secondary students, homeschooled children, and their parents, are respected with regard to the services that school service centres, school boards, and private educational institutions provide to them. Recourse is also available to students in vocational training programs and for general adult education.

The National Student Ombudsman and regional student ombudsmen (RSOs) operate independently of the educational institutions with which they are involved.

RSOs exercise great care, fairness and thoroughness in handling complaints received regarding the quality of academic services, instances of bullying and violence, as well as complaints and reports of sexual violence. Their investigative powers and confidential nature enable them to fully investigate each case. Through the recommendations RSOs make to educational institutions and the follow-up they conduct to ensure their implementation, practical solutions can be found to the issues raised, and their reoccurrence can often be prevented.

A busy year

More than 1.4 million students across 3,098 public and private educational institutions, as well as their parents, may call upon RSOs through a three-step process. In the 2024-25 school year, the National Student Ombudsman handled more than 4,800 requests for information or assistance, and more than 1,000 complaints or reports.

The 13 full-time RSOs are assigned to as many regions-- covering all of Quebec--and are supported by part-time RSOs as needed. Through their consistent cooperation, the RSOs share their varied expertise on a daily basis, to the primary benefit of students and their parents.

Quote

"Every day, we strive to ensure students' educational journeys are of the highest quality and as safe as possible, as demonstrated by the positive feedback from students and their parents. This year's data shows practical collaboration among the vast majority of educational bodies, with recommendations accepted and implemented at an encouraging rate. I am convinced that our teamwork has a concrete and beneficial impact on students and parents across Quebec."

Me Jean-François Bernier

Protecteur national de l'élève

Some data covering the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025

Region number and name Number of complaints

and

reports received Ratio of complaints per

thousand students Rate of legitimate

grounds for complaint

(%) 01 -- Marée-Montante region 43 0.51 44.1 % 02 -- Vastes-Contrées region 38 0.45 40.4 % 03 -- Cap-Diamant region 63 0.55 42.9 % 04 -- Grandes-Rivières region 76 0.67 47.4 % 05 -- Appalaches-et-des-Cantons region 61 0.52 44.2 % 06 -- Prairies-et-des-Îles region 101 0.80 43.6 % 07 -- Monts-et-des-Labours region 120 0.88 37.1 % 08 -- Massif-et-des-Forêts region 100 0.84 32.0 % 09 -- Vallée-de-l'Abondance region 239* 2.12 50 % 10 -- Collines-Montérégiennes region 85 0.70 46.2 % 11 -- Confluent region 35 0.29 19.6 % 12 -- Centre-de-l'Île region 63 0.54 39 % 13 -- Lac-et-des-Rapides region 53 0.45 24.5 %

* Includes a complaint totalling 144 cases on the same subject.

For the complete 2024-2025 Regional Annual Activity Reports, visit our Publications section at Quebec.ca.

At all times, the NSO encourages parents and students to contact them in case of a school service issue or a situation that may affect their health, safety and well-being.

