The AI Boom's Biggest Bottleneck Is Creating Billion-Dollar Opportunities

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NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artificial intelligence is creating a new class of infrastructure giants virtually overnight, and one innovative Bitcoin miner that made an early leap into the global power business feeding the voracious appetite of AI data centers is now being rewarded for years spent securing massive amounts of low-cost electrical power around the world. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Years before artificial intelligence triggered a global race for power capacity, Bitzero Holdings (AIBZ) was using cash flow from Bitcoin mining operations to secure large amounts of low-cost electrical power across Norway, Finland, and the United States.

The company continues mining Bitcoin because the business generates strong cash flow at some of the lowest power costs in the industry. But Bitzero's sights are now set on a much larger prize: the AI data-center buildout that McKinsey estimates could require nearly $7 trillion in global infrastructure spending by 2030, including roughly $5.2 trillion tied directly to AI workloads alone.

That prize started becoming reality on May 5, when Bitzero signed a binding letter of intent with OneQode Networks covering the full 110 MW capacity of its Namsskogan, Norway data center site under a 15-year lease tied to GPU-based AI workloads. The agreement carries an implied value of roughly $2.6 billion over the lease term, and marks Bitzero's formal entry into the large-scale AI data-center infrastructure market.

That's exactly why Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary was one of Bitzero's earliest, and biggest backers.

O'Leary has taken on a strategic investor role in the company since its formation because he sees Bitzero as a fundamentally different kind of crypto enterprise--one rooted in energy infrastructure, not just speculation, and the data-center boom.

"If I want exposure to crypto, I only need three positions now … I own Bitzero because they mine Bitcoin and they're actually a power company."

The Nordic Advantage in the AI Energy Race

If cheap power built Bitcoin's first fortune in China, clean power is building the next one in the North Atlantic.

Norway and Finland, home to immense hydroelectric and nuclear baseloads, have quietly become the new gravity centers for digital infrastructure.

This is the place to be for the AI infrastructure boom. Power prices across parts of the Nordic region are significantly below many major European markets. And, crucially, hydroelectric- and nuclear-heavy grids provide the kind of stable long-duration electricity AI workloads demand. Cold climates also drastically reduce cooling costs for data centers.

That's the geography of Bitzero's expansion strategy.

In Norway, the company's flagship Namsskogan operation already supports active Bitcoin mining and is now becoming the foundation for its AI infrastructure business following the OneQode agreement earlier this month. Bitzero also controls additional Norwegian expansion capacity tied to a broader development pipeline that management says could eventually scale well beyond 300 MW as grid upgrades continue.

In Finland, Bitzero has secured a massive one-gigawatt development campus in Kokemäki tied directly into low-cost Nordic power infrastructure. The site gives the company room to scale both Bitcoin mining and AI compute operations over time as demand for energized capacity continues accelerating across Europe.

In the United States, Bitzero's (AIBZ) North Dakota footprint gives the company exposure to a completely different energy and regulatory market. The site includes a 225,000-square-foot complex spread across roughly 184 acres, with additional staged power delivery planned through future expansion agreements.

What the May 5th Lease Deal Means for Bitzero



McKinsey estimates AI infrastructure spending could approach $7 trillion globally by 2030, including more than $5 trillion tied directly to AI workloads. But that spending wave could hit a power wall as the industry discovers that building AI infrastructure isn't just a money problem--it's a power access problem. The OneQode agreement officially ushers Bitzero into the lucrative world of data center power.

Now, instead of relying on Bitcoin-related mining economics, the company is moving toward a much bigger piece of the digital world. And it's a double win for the company.

In Bitcoin mining, Bitzero uses its own electricity to generate revenue from the Bitcoin it produces. Under the AI agreement, Bitzero will generate revenue by leasing the site's power capacity and infrastructure to OneQode the lease is to be backed by an IG counterparty as per the conditions of the binding letter. But at the same time, OneQode pays the electricity bill tied to running the AI systems inside the facility. That means Bitzero captures the recurring infrastructure revenue from the site without directly absorbing the massive ongoing power costs associated with operating large-scale AI workloads. That places Bitzero at an advantage to its peers, based on internal company research.



According to management, the OneQode agreement is structured at roughly $135 per kilowatt per month with a 3% annual escalator. At full utilization, the 110 MW Namsskogan site could generate roughly $176 million to $178 million in annual revenue. A recent shareholder analysis modeling the agreement estimated potential annual NOI of roughly $151 million based on an 85% margin profile tied to the contemplated lease structure.

The Bigger Game At the Margins of the Data Center Boom

Across Europe and North America, AI infrastructure developers are running into transformer shortages, interconnection delays, grid congestion, and multi-year energization timelines. Many competing campuses are still years away from delivery because securing large-scale power infrastructure has become harder than securing capital. That shift is one reason public markets have started aggressively rerating companies capable of converting mining infrastructure into AI compute capacity.

Most recently, Hut 8 moved into AI infrastructure through its Fluidstack agreement, while Core Scientific secured multi-billion-dollar HPC contracts tied to CoreWeave. Investors are increasingly valuing these companies around contracted compute infrastructure and energized capacity rather than hash rate growth alone. The capital is simply following the soaring demand.

Commercial real estate giant JLL estimates global data-center capacity will nearly double by 2030, requiring almost 100 GW of new supply. Now, the single most important factor driving data-center expansion is "speed to power", says JLL.

And with grid connection wait times in major markets already stretching beyond four years, Bitzero is ahead of its time, and the May 5th lease deal locks in a new era for this Bitcoin innovator, backed by O'Leary and charging out of the AI power gate.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX)

SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history on June 12, pricing at $135 a share for a $1.77 trillion valuation and topping $2 trillion in market cap on its first trading day. The listing raised roughly $75 billion and made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire on paper. But the AI data center story here isn't really about rockets. It's about what SpaceX became after merging with xAI in February: a company that now describes itself in its own IPO filing as the operator of "the largest AI training data center clusters on Earth."

Those clusters are Colossus 1 and Colossus 2, the xAI supercomputers built near Memphis, Tennessee, originally to train Grok. In May, SpaceX struck a deal with Anthropic that hands over essentially the entire Colossus 1 facility -- more than 300 megawatts of capacity across roughly 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, including H100, H200, and GB200 accelerators. Anthropic will pay xAI $1.25 billion a month through May 2029, a contract that could bring in more than $40 billion over its life.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Oracle spent most of the last decade being written off as legacy enterprise software. The AI infrastructure buildout has turned that narrative upside down. Q4 FY2026 revenue hit $19.2 billion, up 21% year over year, with Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) revenue up 93%. The figure that stops people in their tracks is the remaining performance obligation: $638 billion, up $85 billion in a single quarter.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was always NVIDIA's awkward middle child compared to AWS, Azure, and GCP. That's changed. The company has been quietly signing multi-billion-dollar AI contracts, including commitments from Meta and NVIDIA itself, and built what it describes as some of the world's fastest-growing cloud data center capacity.

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM)

Arm doesn't make chips. It designs the instruction set architectures that most of the world's chips are built on -- and then collects royalties every time one of those chips ships. Every AWS Graviton processor, every Apple M-series chip, every NVIDIA Vera CPU runs on Arm architecture. Q4 FY2026 revenue hit $1.49 billion, up 20% year over year, with data center royalties more than doubling year over year for the second consecutive quarter.

The data center story for Arm is that its architecture is now winning the hyperscaler CPU market at scale. Arm-based CPUs hold approximately 50% market share among the top hyperscalers -- AWS Graviton and Trainium, Google Axion and TPUs, Microsoft Cobalt, NVIDIA's Vera CPU -- all run on Arm.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

Every AI accelerator ships with high-bandwidth memory stacked on top of it, and Micron makes a significant share of that memory. The company reported record Q2 FY2026 revenue of $23.86 billion, up sharply year over year, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra confirming "records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow." Q3 FY2026 guidance called for revenue of $33.5 billion at roughly 81% gross margins.

The transformation of memory from commodity to strategic infrastructure is the central thesis. HBM requires specialized manufacturing processes, advanced packaging, and extremely tight integration with the accelerator it ships alongside. SK Hynix is the current leader with roughly 43% market share,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

AMD reported Q1 2026 data center revenue of $5.8 billion, up 57% year over year -- an all-time record -- with total Q1 revenue of $10.25 billion, up 38%, beating Wall Street consensus by roughly $350 million. Free cash flow more than tripled to $2.57 billion. CEO Lisa Su called the quarter "a clear inflection in our growth trajectory," and guided Q2 revenue to $11.2 billion, with server CPU revenue alone expected to grow more than 70% year over year.

AMD's data center story runs on two rails that NVIDIA's does not. First, EPYC server CPUs, which now hold significant market share in hyperscaler deployments across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, deliver four consecutive quarters of record server CPU revenue. Second, Instinct GPUs are gaining traction as an alternative to NVIDIA in AI training and inference -- and the demand signal is large.

By. Michael Kern

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