The Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada (MBRCC) released its 2026-2029 Strategic Plan

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - MBRCC today released its 2026–2029 Strategic Plan. Over the next three years, MBRCC members will continue to collaborate and promote greater regulatory effectiveness, efficiency and consistency to enhance consumer protection.

The Strategic Plan focuses on enhancing labour mobility, regulatory consistency, and collaboration among MBRCC members. It also reaffirms MBRCC's commitment to strengthening consumer protection, promoting professionalism, and supporting the competence of regulated individuals across the sector.

MBRCC Chair, Antoinette Leung noted, "Our 2026–2029 Strategic Plan reflects our shared commitment to collaboration and stronger regulatory coordination. By working together, we aim to enhance consumer protection and respond effectively to evolving risks and trends in the sector."

The MBRCC 2026-2029 Strategic Plan can be found on the MBRCC website.

About the Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada:

The MBRCC is comprised of regulators across Canada responsible for administering mortgage broker legislation and regulating the industry in their respective jurisdictions. MBRCC is a forum for Canadian mortgage broker regulators to collaborate and promote greater regulatory effectiveness, efficiency and consistency to serve the public interest.

Media Contact:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada