MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of the Victims and Survivors of Crime Week 2026, funded by Justice Canada, the ACTION program of the Montreal Assault Prevention Centre is launching the campaign: "Risks Associated with Partying: When Assaults Threaten Safety."

From May 11 to 16, 2026, our social media channels will share practical tips on how to take action, protect yourself, and help create healthy and safe environments for everyone.

Temperatures are rising, days are getting longer: summer is just around the corner! In Quebec, there are a lot of opportunities to enjoy it to the fullest, day and night: festivals, outdoor patios, beach, picnics...

However, the festive atmosphere also carries safety risks: harassment, groping, unwanted touching, forced kissing, chemical spiking, and isolation. Sometimes, these moments of fun become opportunities for some to take control of others. They force others to do things without their consent.

The fear of being assaulted can discourage and limit the freedoms of women and girls in public spaces. One might consider changing outfits, avoiding certain places or people, or even changing the time to go out. Yet, the majority of assaults often begin with an individual known to the victim and survivor. These assaults can happen at any time of day.

The ACTION Approach: Prevention for a Safer Experience

The ACTION feminist self-defense program takes a preventive approach. It provides tools to recognize situations of assault. It also helps us set boundaries and ensure that everyone's right to safety is respected.

Everyone has the right to feel safe, especially when fun, entertainment, and carefree moments are on the agenda.

The Montreal Assault Prevention Centre (MAPC) is a non-profit organization founded over 40 years ago. Its mission is to address the reality of violence in our society through a range of community education activities focused on assault prevention. Services are available throughout the Greater Montreal metropolitan area.

The campaign is on our social media :

https://www.facebook.com/preventiondesagressionsmtl/

https://www.instagram.com/cpam_mapc_mtl/

SOURCE Centre de prévention des agressions de Montréal

For more information or to request an interview : Odélie Joly, Executive Director, [email protected]