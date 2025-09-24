The "Menstrual Equity Project" Launched in The Bahamas to Boost School Attendance for Girls

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, has recently advanced the Menstrual Equity Project in 2025 in The Bahamas. Jointly launched by KuCoin, the Global CSR Foundation, and the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA), this initiative addresses menstrual health challenges in underserved communities.

Conceptualized in 2023 by Dr. Padmini Murthy, AMWA's Global Health Lead and NGO Representative to the United Nations, and Ms. Jing Cesarone, Founder and CEO of the Global CSR Foundation, the project focuses on providing essential support. H.E. First Lady of The Bahamas, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, personally spearheaded the distribution, delivering menstrual hygiene products donated by these global partners to local schools and communities.

"There are girls stay home from school while menstruating, as they cannot afford to buy their napkins," said Mrs. Davis at the distribution event. "I couldn't believe the great need for this product here in the Bahamas in underserved communities. I'm extremely grateful to my Global Partner, for her much-needed donation of sanitary pads."

This effort is part of KuCoin's broader commitment to social responsibility, made during the KuCoin Green Future Reception at COP28 in 2023. Since then, KuCoin has actively carried out various welfare initiatives. One of the flagship programs, the Menstrual Equity Project, launched its first distribution in March 2024, providing menstrual kits—including sanitary pads and menstrual cups—to beneficiaries in the Republic of Suriname, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and domestic violence shelters in New York.

Following these initial efforts, the project extended its reach to The Bahamas.

With support from the Office of The Spouse of The Prime Minister, KuCoin's donations to The Bahamas mainly include disposable sanitary pads. KuCoin's approach also considers local limitations in water resources and the high cost of cleaning reusable products. It also ensures women are better equipped during natural disasters such as hurricanes and tropical storms.

The objectives of KuCoin's Menstrual Equity Project align closely with those of the Distribution of Feminine Pads Initiative led by the First Lady's Office. Together, they aim to reduce absenteeism among schoolgirls caused by period poverty, while also fostering greater awareness and acceptance of menstrual health issues within the community.

"Your donation has made a tangible impact on the lives of those we support. The pads were distributed to Parliamentarians for inner city areas, NGOs, the girls penitentiary centre for girls, and many caretakers of young girls and battered women. The recipients were overjoyed and expressed the great need for these supplies, which are expensive. The distribution was great. These pads were significant in enabling the recipients to manage their menstrual health with confidence and dignity." Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Spouse of The Prime Minister of The Bahamas, wrote a personal letter of thanks, "We are deeply thankful for your compassion and commitment to improving the lives of others. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. We look forward to continuing our work together to empower and support our communities."

KuCoin's efforts in corporate social responsibility have been widely recognized in recent years. In March 2025, KuCoin was honored with the "2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Award" from the World Women Organization.

"The Menstrual Equity Project is not only about health and dignity—it's about equity," said Nancy Cheung, Chief Sustainability Officer at KuCoin. "We are committed to expanding this project globally, collaborating with more organizations to improve the living conditions of women and contribute to the well-being of women and children around the world."

As KuCoin embarks on a new chapter of global compliance and sustained growth in 2025, initiatives like the Menstrual Equity Project are becoming vital pillars of its long-term sustainability strategy—fortifying the platform's social value moat and setting a new benchmark for responsible innovation in the crypto industry.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

SOURCE KuCoin

[email protected]