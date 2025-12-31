KuCoin Fully Rolls Out KIA, a Crypto-Native AI Built to Simplify the Crypto Experience

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin today announced the full rollout of KIA, a crypto-native AI designed to help users better understand crypto markets, access insights more efficiently, and interact with the platform in a more intuitive way. Now available to all users, KIA represents KuCoin's continued commitment to simplifying the crypto experience through intelligent, user-centric technology.

As the crypto market has evolved, the way users engage with information has become increasingly complex. In earlier stages, investors often relied on manual market tracking and fragmented sources of information, making it difficult to form timely and well-informed views. As market dynamics accelerated, the need for clearer signals, structured insights, and more accessible tools became increasingly apparent.

KIA was developed in response to this shift. Designed as a conversational AI, KIA allows users to explore crypto markets through natural interaction. By understanding user questions and connecting them with real-time market data and contextual insights, KIA helps translate complex information into clearer perspectives--reducing friction in how users access and process market intelligence.

Importantly, KIA is not a general-purpose chatbot. It is a crypto-native AI, built specifically for digital asset market scenarios. Powered by KuCoin's self-developed AI model designed for financial-related contexts, KIA is engineered to interpret market structure, asset behavior, and user intent, rather than simply aggregating information. This foundation enables KIA to deliver context-aware insights that are relevant, timely, and aligned with how users actually engage with crypto markets.

"Since day one, KuCoin has believed that technology has the power to change the world by empowering people," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "KIA reflects that belief. By building our own crypto-native AI from the ground up, we are creating technology that truly built for the crypto market--its structure, its risks, and its opportunities. Our trust in cutting-edge technology is ultimately a trust in people: in their ability to make better decisions when given the right tools, clarity, and insight."

KIA supports users across a wide range of use cases. It continuously monitors market-related information, including news, community discussions, and on-chain activity, helping users navigate large volumes of data more efficiently. Users can explore market trends, compare assets, and request technical charts or key indicators through simple prompts. For those newer to crypto, KIA also serves as an educational assistant, explaining core concepts and risk considerations through real-world market examples, supporting a more structured learning process.

By making KIA available to all users, KuCoin aims to redefine how people interact with crypto platforms--shifting from complex interfaces and fragmented workflows to more intuitive, conversation-based engagement. KIA is designed to support informed decision-making by improving clarity, accessibility, and user understanding, rather than encouraging specific actions.

Looking ahead, KuCoin views KIA as a foundational layer in building a more intelligent and human-centered crypto experience. By integrating advanced AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge, KIA reflects KuCoin's broader vision of using technology to empower users with better tools, clearer insights, and a more seamless way to navigate an increasingly complex digital asset landscape.

