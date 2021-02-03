OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Medical Council of Canada (MCC) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Education Management Solutions (EMS) to deliver the Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination (MCCQE) Part II virtually later this spring.

The MCCQE Part II is an Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) that assesses competence, knowledge, skills and attitudes essential for entry into independent clinical practice. Previously offered as an in-person exam, the shift to virtual will assist candidates by enabling more frequent exam sessions, a decreased need for candidate travel and a reduced risk of cancellation.

EMS, a subsidiary of Collegis, LLC, is an industry pioneer and leader in higher education and medical simulation learning management technology. The selected EMS solution, SIMULATIONiQ™, will allow the MCC to conduct high-impact Standardized Participant (SP) OSCE situations in a fully virtual manner.

"We are pleased to join forces with EMS to resume the administration of the MCCQE Part II, which, along with the other MCC exams, plays a key role in upholding the high-quality health-care standards in Canada," said Dr. Maureen Topps, Executive Director and CEO at the MCC. "Our common goal is to provide a safe, efficient and reliable experience for candidates while maintaining high exam standards."

"We are delighted to work hand in hand with the MCC and assist them in delivering the MCCQE Part II, a national high-stakes exam," shared Anurag Singh, President, Education Management Solutions. "Our team is committed to providing a solid virtual OSCE solution that supports the MCC's mission of excellence in the assessment of physicians. During COVID-19, our virtual OSCE solutions have provided well over 321,000 minutes of secure, live training encounters to support our healthcare education partners."

The coming months will be dedicated to ensuring candidates can resume their route to licensure by adapting the examination to this new delivery format and pilot testing to ensure a successful launch in May 2021.

The Medical Council of Canada (MCC) strives to achieve the highest level of medical care in Canada through excellence in the assessment of physicians. It assesses over 14,000 medical students and graduates every year through its examinations, offered in both official languages in Canada and in 80 other countries. The MCC's ongoing support for research and development ensures that it remains at the forefront of innovation in medical assessment.

