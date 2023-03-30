The man behind the music, musical genius and superstar producer Daniel Lanois will make a few rare appearances in Ontario this July!

HAMILTON, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Daniel Lanois has enjoyed a long career as a highly acclaimed producer, musician, songwriter, and vocalist. His career includes long-standing working relationships with Eno, Peter Gabriel, U2, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and many more! The superstar producer will make a few rare appearances in Ontario this July as part of the Daniel Lanois Trio, a 3-part harmony with Jermaine Holmes on drums and vocals and the mighty Jim Wilson on bass and vocals. Tickets go on sale on April 4, 2023, at 10AM, for tickets and more information visit: www.daniellanois.com

TOUR DATES

July 19 – London Music Hall, London, ON

July 21 – Meaford Hall, Meaford, ON

July 22 – The Regent Theatre, Picton, ON

ABOUT DANIEL LANOIS

Daniel Lanois is a name that deserves to be mentioned alongside the finest sonic experimenters of the 20th century – and the 21st century too. Yes, he's been willing to step back into the background as others take the limelight, but that shouldn't diminish his contribution, which ripples throughout practically every style and sound of the modern era. Whatever you're listening to – whether it be acoustic or electronic, roots or futurist, underground or pop – if you listen closely, you'll hear traces of the sonic signatures of Daniel Lanois. And what's more he's still experimenting as eagerly as he ever has. At a point when most musicians with anything resembling his level of success would be resting on their laurels and playing on old successes, he still has more hunger for the new than people a third his age, and as a result is creating music as beautiful and new as ever before.

"The road is calling as the music keeps on guiding me through the labyrinths of song, messages and inventions". As music rides the airwaves, we continue to troubadour our way to the stage for that exchange we love; 'live performance'.

The Lanois Trio all started on the outskirts of Berlin in a small chapel, 3-part harmony with my mates Jermaine Holmes on drums and vocals, the mighty Jim Wilson on bass and vocals, Lanois on guitar and vocals. The chapel acoustics were such that the vocals sounded beautiful, we chose to keep our instruments quiet and let the vocals fill the night. More to come from this dynamic configuration, by live shows and otherwise.

The more I travel, the more it all bleeds together, record making, radio, Internet, tv, festivals, life itself and of course SINGING.

"The original instrument, that being the voice, is alive and well in this trio configuration." - DL

