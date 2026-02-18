MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The M&A Club of Canada today announced the launch of a new Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) program, delivered in partnership with McGill University's Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship, broadening access to acquisition-based entrepreneurship in Canada.

This initiative distinctly combines the M&A Club's deep practitioner expertise, national network of acquisition professionals, and transaction-focused programming, with the Dobson Centre's proven strength in accompanying entrepreneurs through hands-on, practice-oriented training and integration within a leading ecosystem of mentors, investors, and operators.

The inaugural cohort begins in Summer 2026. The program prepares aspiring entrepreneurs to acquire, lead, and grow established SMEs, responding directly to Canada's growing business succession gap.

A structured, two-phase pathway

Phase I – ETA Training Program: Participants develop the strategic, financial, and operational acumen required to pursue acquisition opportunities. By the end of this phase, they submit an Investment Thesis Brief and become eligible for Phase II.

Phase II – ETA Lab: A practice-driven lab focused on actively pursuing acquisitions. Participants receive mentorship and direct engagement with investors, lenders, and transaction partners.

A distinctive model in North America

While ETA has traditionally been taught within select MBA programs, this initiative introduces a distinctive model: university entrepreneurship centre-supported ETA training open to independent entrepreneurs, professionals, and executives outside a formal degree framework.

This program reflects a shared commitment by the M&A Club of Canada and the McGill Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship to expand access to acquisition entrepreneurship and equip the next generation of business owners to steward and grow Canada's existing enterprises.

About the Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship

The hub of entrepreneurial activity at McGill University, the Dobson Centre supports more than 530 active startups in 46 countries and has helped create over 12,000 jobs worldwide.

About the M&A Club of Canada

Founded in 2009, the M&A Club of Canada is the country's largest membership-based network dedicated to mergers and acquisitions, bringing together more than 3,500 members and 250 firms across 16+ chapters nationwide.

