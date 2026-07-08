The Longevity Protein Race Reaches Manufacturing: One Microcap Just Completed A GMP Master Cell Bank For Its Anti-Aging Klotho Therapy

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

As cell-based medicine moves from the lab toward the clinic across diabetes, transplant, and aging, Avaí Bio and partner Austrianova have banked the genetically modified cells that will manufacture their encapsulated alpha-Klotho product

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - The most valuable real estate in medicine right now is a living cell. Across diabetes, organ transplant, and the fast-emerging field of longevity biology, developers are racing to turn engineered and donor-derived cells into durable, manufacturable therapies, and the companies that reach GMP-grade production first are the ones the market takes seriously. That is the milestone one microcap just cleared. Companies advancing cell-based and encapsulated therapies across these fields include Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN), NewcelX Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCEL), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX).

Key Takeaways:

- Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint venture partner Austrianova announced on May 20, 2026 the completion of a Master Cell Bank (MCB) of genetically modified cells that overexpress the alpha-Klotho protein, a major step on the Company's path to clinical trials [1].

- The MCB will now undergo comprehensive independent testing by a top-tier, accredited third-party provider to confirm the absence of pathogenic viruses and adventitious agents such as bacteria, mycoplasma, fungi and yeast, in line with regulatory expectations including those of the FDA [1].

- Following successful testing, the next step is a Working Cell Bank (WCB) derived from the MCB, which will be used to manufacture the final Cell-in-a-Box encapsulated clinical product; the milestone falls under the September 2025 joint venture Klothonova, a Nevada-based company equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova's affiliate SG Austria Pte. Ltd. [1].

- alpha-Klotho is a circulating regulatory protein whose age-related decline has been linked in published research to kidney disease, neurodegenerative disorders and vascular disease, and whose restoration is one of the most actively studied questions in aging biology [1].

- Across the broader cell-therapy landscape, developers are posting milestones: Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) reported 14-month insulin independence data in Type 1 diabetes without immunosuppression [2], Eledon (NASDAQ: ELDN) saw all evaluable patients reach insulin independence in an islet-transplant trial pairing tegoprubart with donor islets [3], NewcelX (NASDAQ: NCEL) submitted its pre-IND package to the FDA for a stem-cell-derived islet therapy [4], and Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported that all 12 patients in the Phase 1/2 portion of its stem-cell-derived islet therapy trial restored insulin production, though it has temporarily postponed completion of dosing pending an internal manufacturing analysis [5].

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) - Banking The Cells Behind An Anti-Aging Protein

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is an emerging biotechnology company developing cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders and anti-aging [1]. Its strategic anchor is Klothonova, its joint venture with Austrianova, a Singapore-based biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products and cell line development, backed by more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies [1].

On May 20, 2026, Avaí and Austrianova announced completion of a Master Cell Bank of cells engineered to overexpress alpha-Klotho, the "longevity protein" whose circulating levels decline with age [1]. A Master Cell Bank is a GMP-compliant, fully characterized and homogeneous collection of vials derived from a single clone; it serves as the critical starting material for scale-up and production of a cell therapy, protecting against contamination, degradation, extraneous agents and genetic instability while ensuring product consistency [1]. In plain terms, it is the master template every future batch of the therapy will be copied from, and having one in hand is what separates a research concept from a manufacturable product.

"We are pleased that this first step in the production phase of alpha-Klotho producing cells has been successfully completed," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avaí Bio. "We look forward to the completion of the subsequent steps needed to fulfill our commitment to deliver safe, effective treatments for the ever-burgeoning array of aging associated diseases."

Dr. Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer of Austrianova, added that his team was pleased to have completed production of the alpha-Klotho expressing cells on behalf of Klothonova and looked forward to the next steps culminating in the production of Cell-in-a-Box encapsulated clinical product for application to patients [1]. The approach is intended to sustainably restore declining alpha-Klotho levels and address both general aging and age-related conditions including kidney disease, neurodegenerative disorders and vascular diseases [1].

For a microcap operator, the MCB is a credibility marker. Longevity biology has attracted enormous capital and equally enormous skepticism; the dividing line is manufacturability, and a GMP-grade cell bank plus a defined path through Working Cell Bank to encapsulated clinical product puts Avaí on the right side of it. More on the Company at: https://usanewsgroup.com/avai-landing

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) is pursuing one of the boldest goals in cell therapy: a functional cure for Type 1 diabetes without immunosuppression. In its first-quarter 2026 update, the company reported positive clinical results at 14 months from an ongoing trial transplanting its UP421 hypoimmune-modified pancreatic islet cells into a patient with Type 1 diabetes, showing ongoing cell survival and function without any immunosuppression [2]. Twelve-week results from the same study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and Sana is carrying that hypoimmune technology into SC451, a scalable stem-cell-derived program, supported by a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic that included an approximately $25 million equity investment [2]. Where Avaí uses physical encapsulation to shield its cells, Sana uses genetic engineering to make them invisible to the immune system - two routes to the same prize of durable cell therapy.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) attacks the transplant-rejection problem from the immune side. Its lead antibody tegoprubart targets the CD40 Ligand pathway to protect transplanted tissue, and in an investigator-initiated islet-transplant trial at the University of Chicago Medicine, all evaluable patients more than four weeks post-transplant achieved 100% insulin independence, with no signs of graft rejection and none of the nephrotoxicity, hypertension or neurotoxicity associated with the standard tacrolimus regimen [3]. The FDA granted tegoprubart Orphan Drug designation in liver transplantation in the first quarter of 2026, and the stock has been one of the sector's stronger performers on the strength of the data [3]. For a field built on keeping transplanted cells alive, a less-toxic way to prevent rejection is directly relevant to every encapsulated and islet program, including Klothonova's.

NewcelX Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCEL)

NewcelX Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCEL) is developing stem-cell-derived therapies for diabetes, led by NCEL-101, a cellular therapy based on enriched pancreatic islet-like clusters for Type 1 and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes [4]. In May 2026 the company submitted a pre-Investigational New Drug briefing package to the FDA for NCEL-101, and it is advancing a strategic collaboration with Eledon that integrates stem-cell-derived islets with targeted immune modulation [4]. As a clinical-stage microcap taking an encapsulated and cell-cluster approach to a chronic disease, NewcelX is one of the closest structural peers to Avaí's own model of manufacturing a therapeutic cell product and moving it toward the clinic.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the heavyweight validating the entire category. Its zimislecel (formerly VX-880), an allogeneic stem-cell-derived islet cell therapy, produced striking Phase 1/2 results in Type 1 diabetes patients with severe hypoglycemic events: data presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed all 12 patients who received a full-dose infusion restored insulin production, with the large majority reducing or eliminating external insulin [5]. Vertex holds Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track and other designations. Notably, the company has temporarily postponed completion of dosing in the pivotal study pending an internal manufacturing analysis, and in 2025 discontinued its separate cells-plus-encapsulation-device program [5]. Both are pointed reminders that manufacturing and delivery, not just biology, decide which cell therapies reach patients - which is exactly why a clean GMP Master Cell Bank milestone like Avaí's matters.

The common thread is manufacturability. From Vertex's landmark clinical data to Sana's immune-evasion results to Eledon's rejection-sparing antibody to NewcelX's islet clusters, the cell-therapy field is being sorted by which programs can actually be produced at GMP quality and delivered durably to patients. With a completed Master Cell Bank, a defined path to a Working Cell Bank and encapsulated clinical product, and a longevity target as compelling as alpha-Klotho, Avaí Bio has put itself on the production side of that line. For more, visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/avai-landing

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For more information on Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/avai-landing

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SOURCES:

1. Avaí Bio, Inc., Avaí Bio and Austrianova Complete GMP Master Cell Bank, Begin Viral Testing for Cell-Based Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy, PR Newswire, May 20, 2026 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avai-bio-and-austrianova-complete-gmp-master-cell-bank-begin-viral-testing-for-cell-based-klotho-anti-aging-therapy-302777455.html

2. Sana Biotechnology, Inc., First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates, May 2026 - https://sana.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/sana-biotechnology-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results

3. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights, May 13, 2026 - https://ir.eledon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/eledon-pharmaceuticals-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial

4. NewcelX Ltd., NewcelX Submits Pre-IND Package to the FDA for NCEL-101 for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes, May 2026 - https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NCEL

5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, zimislecel (VX-880) Phase 1/2 data and Q1 2026 program update (temporary postponement of dosing completion) - https://investors.vrtx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/vertex-announces-program-updates-type-1-diabetes-portfolio and SEC Form 8-K, Q1 2026 - https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000875320/000087532026000171/ex-991_q12026.htm