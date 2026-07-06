As AI Models Become Commodities, a Bio-Native AI Company Just Moved to Patent the Data Layer Beneath the Models

Issued on behalf of MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) filed a European patent application directed to the high-dimensional biological data architecture beneath its HYFT® Technology, ReefIQ™, and LensAI™, the model-agnostic context layer designed to let AI models and agentic workflows retrieve, compare, and reason over connected, traceable biology in drug discovery.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary -- A growing consensus in artificial intelligence holds that the models themselves are becoming interchangeable, and that durable advantage is migrating away from the model and toward the proprietary, structured data a model reasons over. On that thesis, MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, has filed a European patent application directed to the high-dimensional data structures at the core of its HYFT® Technology, moving to protect the enriched biological data layer that its commercial platforms are designed to run on.

Key Takeaways

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) filed European patent application No. EP26187897.9, directed to high-dimensional data structures for biological subsequences and property inference, intended to protect the enriched biological representation architecture beneath its HYFT® Technology, ReefIQ™ biological context layer, and LensAI™ reasoning workflows.

(NASDAQ: HYFT) filed European patent application No. EP26187897.9, directed to high-dimensional data structures for biological subsequences and property inference, intended to protect the enriched biological representation architecture beneath its HYFT® Technology, ReefIQ™ biological context layer, and LensAI™ reasoning workflows. The filing rests on a thesis gaining traction across life-sciences AI: as frontier models trend toward commodity, durable advantage migrates to the data layer, the structured, domain-specific representation that lets any model or agent retrieve, compare, and reason over biology with traceable context.

The application is described as additive to MindWalk's foundational HYFT patent (WO 2020/161344), protecting a distinct computational layer built on the original foundation rather than a re-filing of it, and anchoring a market where spending on AI in drug discovery is projected to grow from roughly US$5 billion in 2026 to more than US$8 billion by 2030, atop more than US$250 billion in annual pharmaceutical R&D.

MindWalk is advancing amid broader activity in AI-enabled life sciences, a landscape that includes public names investors track such as Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI), Certara (NASDAQ: CERT), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), each distinct, and none a proxy for MindWalk.

Patenting the Layer Beneath the Model

The premise behind the filing is that in artificial intelligence, the models are becoming easier to substitute. As frontier systems from competing labs converge on similar capabilities, MindWalk argues the place where lasting advantage accrues is shifting away from the model and toward the proprietary, structured data the model is given to reason over. On June 2026, the Austin-based Bio-Native AI company announced it filed European patent application No. EP26187897.9, directed to high-dimensional data structures for biological subsequences and property inference. The application is intended to protect the enriched biological representation architecture that underpins its HYFT® Technology, its ReefIQ™ biological context layer, and its LensAI™ reasoning workflows.

"Every AI model eventually becomes easier to substitute; the durable question is what biological context the model runs on," said Jennifer Bath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of MindWalk. "In life sciences, the differentiator is not a generic chatbot layer, but the structured representation that lets models and agentic workflows retrieve connected evidence, preserve provenance, and reuse knowledge across programs. This filing is intended to protect aspects of the architecture at the core of HYFT® Technology, where MindWalk believes lasting value in biological AI can compound."

The company frames the timing against a clear architectural lesson emerging in agentic AI for life sciences: frontier models alone are not enough. It points to recent public work on scientific agents, including NVIDIA's BioNeMo Agent Toolkit and AstraZeneca's ChatInvent system, as evidence of the need for domain-specific context, structured tool interfaces, provenance, memory, and validation when AI agents are deployed in real scientific workflows.

An Additive Layer, Not a Re-Filing

The new application builds on MindWalk's foundational HYFT patent (WO 2020/161344), which established how the company identifies characteristic biological patterns that recur across life and uses them as a searchable language to compare sequences without alignment. According to MindWalk, EP26187897.9 protects a distinct and additive layer, organizing the biological meaning around those patterns into a form that can be reused across the company's infrastructure, customer programs, and AI workflows. The company describes it as the computational layer built on the original foundation, not a re-filing of it.

The contrast the company draws with a model-only approach is central to its argument. Large language models are powerful, MindWalk notes, but their learned knowledge is largely embedded in model parameters and can be difficult to inspect, update, or govern in a biological discovery setting. Its architecture is designed to add a separate, biology-aware representation layer that keeps meaningful biological patterns connected to sequence-level, structural, physicochemical, functional, experimental, and literature-derived context in a form that can be retrieved, compared, updated, and reused across workflows, evolving as new biological knowledge is generated rather than requiring every insight to be absorbed into a new model-training cycle.

The work targets a persistent obstacle in drug discovery: fragmented data. A single program may generate sequence information, structural context, physicochemical signals, assay results, literature evidence, and historical decisions across different systems and teams. When that context is scattered, MindWalk argues, scientists and AI systems lose information that should remain connected, and the company's architecture is designed instead to keep each meaningful biological pattern tied to the context that explains why it matters.

"Biology does not live in one file type," said Dirk Van Hyfte, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of MindWalk. "Sequence, structure, physicochemical behavior, function, evidence, and literature all need to stay connected for AI systems to be useful in discovery. Through this filing, we are seeking to protect the layer that keeps those biological connections organized, accessible, and usable as discovery work moves between AI models, software tools, and human scientific teams."

From Architecture to Active Programs

MindWalk says it has begun to demonstrate the approach in active programs, with results the company is careful to frame as preclinical. In dengue, the company has reported preclinical binding-level data in which a HYFT®-identified target informed immunogen design and generated antibodies that bound across antigens from all four dengue serotypes in two independent campaigns. In influenza, MindWalk has disclosed a HYFT®-defined functional constraint observed across broad influenza A and B datasets, including human, avian, swine-associated, Victoria, and Yamagata backgrounds. These programs remain preclinical, and the company states that additional studies are required to assess neutralization, safety, durability, clinical translation, regulatory path, and commercial potential.

The approach reflects what MindWalk calls its functional and evolutionary-constraint thesis: that recurring biological patterns often persist because they are tied to function, structure, binding, immune recognition, or evolutionary fitness. By representing those patterns together with their surrounding context, the company aims to give AI systems a more organized and traceable basis for reasoning over biology.

The Commercial Layer and Why It Matters to Investors

ReefIQ™ and LensAI™ are the commercial expression of this representation strategy. The company states that LensAI™ is in contracted, recurring arrangements with life-sciences customers today, and that the filing is intended to protect a layer those deployments can build on as data and program experience accumulate. In MindWalk's framing of the stack, HYFT® identifies biologically meaningful pattern anchors, ReefIQ™ organizes customer and program data around those anchors as governed biological context, and LensAI™ operates over that context to support target discovery, candidate diligence, hypothesis generation, and portfolio decision support.

That data layer also anchors a large and growing market. By the company's cited third-party estimates, spending on AI in drug discovery is projected to grow from approximately US$5 billion in 2026 to more than US$8 billion by 2030, atop the more than US$250 billion the pharmaceutical industry invests in research and development each year. Those figures are third-party projections that may prove inaccurate, and the company presents them as context. For investors, MindWalk frames the filing as support for a strategy of building value beyond any single AI model, with the durable asset being the biology-aware representation layer itself, a model-agnostic infrastructure asset the company believes can become more valuable as more programs, evidence, and customer data are connected to it.

The Public Companies Around AI-Enabled Drug Discovery

MindWalk is a Bio-Native AI company pursuing an infrastructure strategy and is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different technology and business model, several are far larger or further along, and none is a proxy for MindWalk or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies generative AI and synthetic biology to design antibody therapeutics, pairing AI models with high-throughput wet-lab validation. Absci illustrates the AI-native, model-plus-wet-lab end of drug discovery, a different approach to the shared goal of making AI useful in real biological workflows.

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) provides biosimulation and model-informed drug-development software used across pharmaceutical R&D. As an established software-and-services provider to drug developers, Certara offers a view of the software-infrastructure layer of the industry that platform-stage companies are working within.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), a global biopharmaceutical company, has publicly detailed agentic-AI work in discovery, including the ChatInvent system referenced in connection with MindWalk's filing. AstraZeneca represents the large-pharma end of the spectrum, where major developers are building and deploying agentic AI inside real discovery workflows.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies much of the compute and software infrastructure behind modern AI, including life-sciences tools such as its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit referenced in connection with the filing. NVIDIA illustrates the compute-and-tooling foundation on which AI-enabled discovery, including the kind of agentic workflows MindWalk describes, is being built.

The Bottom Line

A patent application is a beginning, not a guarantee. European examination can narrow or reject claims, and the scope, issuance, enforceability, and competitive value of any patent that ultimately issues remain open questions the company itself flags, alongside the preclinical status of its dengue and influenza programs. But the strategic signal is coherent: in a world where AI models are trending toward commodity, MindWalk is betting that lasting value in life-sciences AI lives in the structured biological data underneath, and it is moving to protect its version of that layer at the architectural root. For investors tracking where durable advantage accrues as the AI buildout matures, MindWalk's filing is a concrete data point, with the patent's prosecution, customer adoption, and revenue trajectory the markers worth watching from here.

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CONTACT

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SOURCES

[1] MindWalk Holdings Corp., "MindWalk (NASDAQ: HYFT) Files Patent for High-Dimensional Biological Data Architecture Powering AI Drug Discovery" (Business Wire, AUSTIN, Texas, 2026; European patent application No. EP26187897.9; HYFT®, ReefIQ™, LensAI™; foundational HYFT patent WO 2020/161344).

[2] Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), corporate and clinical disclosures, 2026.

[3] Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT), corporate disclosures, 2026.

[4] AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), corporate disclosures; ChatInvent agentic system described in He J, Lai H, Saigiridharan L, Ghiandoni GM, et al., "Democratising real-world drug discovery through agentic AI," Drug Discovery Today, 2026.

[5] NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), corporate disclosures; BioNeMo Agent Toolkit, NVIDIA Developer Blog, 2026.

[6] AI-in-drug-discovery market estimates (Fortune Business Insights; Astute Analytica) and pharmaceutical R&D spending (Fierce Biotech; Statista), cited for context.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding European patent application No. EP26187897.9 and the prosecution, scope, issuance, enforceability, and competitive value of any patent that may issue; the possibility that claims may be narrowed, rejected, or successfully challenged; the role of the patented architecture in HYFT® Technology, ReefIQ™, the biological representation, and the LensAI™ platform; risks that preclinical results described, including the dengue binding-level data and the influenza functional-constraint findings, may not be reproduced and may not translate into neutralization, safety, efficacy, durability, or clinical or commercial success, and that these programs remain preclinical and subject to substantial further study; the size, growth, and addressability of the markets referenced, which are based on third-party estimates that may prove inaccurate; the pace and degree of customer and market adoption; the technical performance of AI-based discovery methods; competition; regulatory determinations; and capital-markets conditions. Additional information is available in MindWalk's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar). Except as required by law, MindWalk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. HYFT® is a registered trademark, and LensAI™ and ReefIQ™ are trademarks, of MindWalk Holdings Corp. or its subsidiaries.

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