THE LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW RETURNS TO TORONTO APRIL 16-19, 2026

"The Living Luxe Design Show was created to be more than a design show" says Jennifer Lipkowitz, Co-Founder of Living Luxe Magazine and LLDS. "In 2026, we're proud to expand the experience even further, spotlighting emerging talent alongside global design icons and offering a truly immersive look at the future of luxury living in Canada."

Throughout the show, attendees will explore inspired environments and bold creative expression. From immersive installations by Max Jamali and custom art experiences by Amer SM, to a fashion runway sponsored by Yorkville Custom Homes and Richview Landscape presented in collaboration with the Toronto Fashion Academy and showcasing international designers in daily, captivating presentations.

LLDS is proudly supported by an exceptional roster of industry partners shaping the show's immersive environments. JennAir serves as the official presenting sponsor, stage sponsor, and appliance sponsor. Kohler serves as the official plumbing sponsor, Khayeri Flooring as the official flooring sponsor, and Lusso Modern Home as the official furniture sponsor.

DESIGN ICONS TAKING THE STAGE

A defining element of the 2026 program is its powerful lineup of keynote speakers. Curated panels and discussions will bring together leading voices to explore the future of luxury, creativity, and innovation through a global lens. Keynote speakers include:

Lori Morris – Founder of Lori Morris Design, a world-class studio known for transforming clients' visions into fully realized, bespoke interiors. Lori's distinctive, no-rules philosophy delivers original, art-driven spaces with a modern, luxurious edge. Lori will also be featured in LLDS with her own unique booth design in collaboration with Lancaster Custom Cabinetry .

– Founder of Lori Morris Design, a world-class studio known for transforming clients' visions into fully realized, bespoke interiors. Lori's distinctive, no-rules philosophy delivers original, art-driven spaces with a modern, luxurious edge. Lori will also be featured in LLDS with her own unique booth design in collaboration with . Ali Budd – President and Principal Designer of Ali Budd Interiors, a luxury design firm known for refined, highly personalized residential interiors across North America and internationally. Founder of the studio in 2010, Ali has been featured in Vogue Living and ELLE Décor, hosts House of Ali on Hulu, and was named House & Home's 2024 Designer of the Year.

– President and Principal Designer of Ali Budd Interiors, a luxury design firm known for refined, highly personalized residential interiors across North America and internationally. Founder of the studio in 2010, Ali has been featured in Vogue Living and ELLE Décor, hosts on Hulu, and was named House & Home's 2024 Designer of the Year. Karim Rashid – One of the world's most influential designers, with over 4,000 designs in production, 400+ awards, and work spanning 47 countries. Known for his philosophy of "sensual minimalism," Karim's designs are held in permanent collections at MoMA and the Centre Pompidou and created for brands including Alessi, Natuzzi, and Veuve Clicquot.

NEW FOR 2026: EMERGING DESIGNERS AREA

New this year, LLDS proudly introduces the Emerging Designers Area, a dedicated platform designed to spotlight the next generation of design talent in Canada. Sponsored by Lawrence Park Development in collaboration with Amanda Aerin, six selected emerging designers will have the opportunity to conceptualize and construct their own booths inspired by Rome, gaining real-world exposure alongside established industry leaders.

Participants will also compete for the Best Emerging Designer Award, with the winner receiving a complimentary full-scale booth at LLDS 2027, as well as a $10,000 grant sponsored by Martha Franco Architecture & Design.

SIGNATURE FEATURES & PROGRAMMING

Additional signature programming across the four-days includes:

Planned by Show Director, Amber Walker Events, with support by audiovisual sponsor EPiQVision Inc, and produced by LLDS, the event continues to elevate Canada's design dialogue, providing a premier platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and groundbreaking innovations. From sleek modern interiors to captivating artistic expressions, every experience reflects the future of luxury living.

Founded by the publishing visionaries behind Living Luxe Magazine, Jennifer Lipkowitz and Anthony Sirianni, LLDS remains a defining force in Canada's luxury and creative industries, reshaping how design is experienced and celebrated nationwide.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION

Media accreditation is open. Please contact Faulhaber to request accreditation.

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

Tickets for all events can be purchased HERE.

ABOUT THE LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW

The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. LLDS celebrates the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.

The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.

Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine, Jennifer Lipkowitz, and Anthony Sirianni, with show director Amber Walker Events, LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.

