MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Lise Watier Foundation is proud to announce an unprecedented philanthropic engagement: The Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation, a foundation dedicated to supporting mental health, has made a historic donation of $2 million. This major support will serve as a transformational catalyst for The Let's Start Up Pathway, enabling thousands of women to achieve financial independence, while placing mental health at the heart of their journey to empowerment.

Mental health: A Catalyst for Financial Independence

In January, a period when mental health challenges come sharply into focus, this donation offers a concrete and timely response to a significant social need. The Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation, which is recognized for its profound commitment to human development, sees this partnership as an opportunity to address the underlying causes of women's financial vulnerability.

"By offering this $2 million donation, we are taking concrete action to help change life trajectories. Mental health lies at the heart of the Foundation's mission, and it was essential for us to support the Lise Watier Foundation's programs that foster confidence, resilience, and well-being among women. We hope that The Let's Start Up Pathway can reach even more women across Quebec, bringing this transformative approach to new communities. It profoundly changes lives, and we are proud to be partners in this transformation," highlights Véronique Racanelli, President of the Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation. For us, financial independence cannot be sustainable without a solid foundation of psychological well-being. By supporting the Lise Watier Foundation, we are investing in a model that equips women not only with professional tools, but also with the self-confidence and dignity necessary to truly transform their lives," she adds.

A Measurable and Foundational Impact for Quebec

This $2 M contribution represents a cornerstone, which, combined with the support of the Foundation's other partners, will create a powerful leverage effect. The anticipated outcomes over the next decade are substantial:

More than 4000 women will be supported on their path to financial independence, and behind these women, nearly 2000 families will see their futures transformed.

5 new regions of Quebec will be served by The Let's Start Up Pathway, thereby expanding the Foundation's impact throughout the province.

The Let's Start Up Pathway: A Human-Centered and Proven Approach

The Let's Start Up Pathway stands out for its holistic approach. It is more than simple training programs –it offers tailored support to build self-confidence, develop skills, provide financial assistance and create a supportive network to break isolation. 99% of women who have completed the Let's Start Up Pathway report that the se programs had a positive impact on their lives, demonstrating the Foundation's considerable influence. In this context, this transformative donation takes on even greater significance. It reflects the firm confidence of the Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation in the mission of the Lise Watier Foundation. This decisive contribution will not only sustain the ongoing commitment to women's well-being but also amplify the reach and impact of its programs.

"We are deeply grateful to the Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation for their historic donation. This extraordinary gesture represents a turning point for the Foundation, highlights Isabelle Lajeunesse, General Manager of the Lise Watier Foundation. With this significant contribution, we will enhance our support and provide more women in Quebec with the necessary conditions to succeed professionally and gain financial independence."

In this video, Véronique Racanelli, President of the Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation, shares the profound reasons that motivate this major engagement. You will also discover the inspiring journey of Karine Fournier, a participant in the Let's Start Up Pathway, who regained her confidence and leadership – breaking a glass ceiling by becoming the first in her family to pursue postsecondary education: https://youtu.be/PImoubwGnNU

About the Lise Watier Foundation

The Foundation's mission is to support and encourage the professional growth and financial independence of women, enabling them to reach their full potential. We aspire for all women to thrive and contribute to the local economy, creating a more prosperous and equitable society. https://fondationlisewatier.com/en/

About the Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation

The Lise and Giuseppe Racanelli Foundation is committed to supporting causes related to mental health, entrepreneurship, and human development, with the belief that every individual has the potential to reach their full potential if given the right opportunities.

