QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, the Honourable J. Michel Doyon, presented the First Peoples - First Nations Medal today.

THE LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR OF QUEBEC PRESENTS THE FIRST PEOPLES - FIRST NATIONS MEDAL (CNW Group/Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur)

This distinction, an initiative of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, aims to recognize the exceptional contribution of members of the First Nations and the Inuit Nation. In addition, this recognition highlights the career of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, their involvement and their commitments, contribute to the influence of their community, their Nation or the First Peoples at the Quebec or Canadian level or even internationally.

"This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people dedicated to the well-being of their community, and also highlights the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary work," said the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec.

The recipients are recognized as individuals who bring about change in the social, cultural, community and economic challenges facing First Nations:

Mrs. Mary Coon (Atikamekw Nation)

(Atikamekw Nation) Mr. John Satekaienton Diabo (Mohawk Nation)

Mrs. Lucie Landry (Abenaki Nation)

(Abenaki Nation) Mrs. Violet Pachanos (Cree Nation)

(Cree Nation) Mr. Pierre Picard (Huron-Wendat Nation)

(Huron-Wendat Nation) Mrs. Odette Rioux (Maliseet Nation)

(Maliseet Nation) Mrs. Thérèse Thelesh Bégin ( Innu Nation )

) Mrs. Fanny Wylde (Algonquin Nation)

