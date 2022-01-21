"Since we announced our plans, honestly it has been so uplifting to hear all the excited shoutouts. I want to thank all the customers who reached out to us to extend a warm invitation, and who gave helpful suggestions on where we should locate our new store. This customer feedback gave us confidence that we would attract customers from all around the city, so it is important that we have great highway access. Selecting this particular building also meant that we could give customers in the Greater Montreal area the best T&T shopping experience we know how to offer. 300 Sainte Croix, will not only be the biggest Asian supermarket in Montreal, it will be the biggest T&T Supermarket in all of Canada." said Tina Lee, CEO, T&T Supermarkets. "Customers that live in Montreal who can't wait to try T&T products, don't have to wait. We already service Quebec with our online ordering platform* and since launching the site, Quebec has been one of our top mail delivery destinations. Download the APP and non-perishable Asian groceries and gifts can be delivered to your home via Canada Post", continues Tina Lee.

Quebec's first T&T Supermarket will be located in a former Loblaws store, just North of Highway 40 and close to Highway 15 and Highway Décarie. The store was expected to open earlier in 2022, but the business wanted to extend its commitment to the vaccination clinic currently set up in the location in order to support the vaccination effort.

T&T's recruitment efforts are already underway for Store Department Heads, Store Assistant Department Heads and Store Department Supervisors, who live in Montreal and speak French. Training will be conducted in Ottawa, the closest store to Montreal. There will be over 300 front line positions that will be posted closer to the opening date

Interested applicants should apply via: [email protected]

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and soon in Québec. T&T stores offer customers a unique selection of Asian products including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked breads, ready-to-eat meals, and its popular T&T private label collection.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON.

*Currently only available in Chinese and English –being translated to French

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: [email protected]