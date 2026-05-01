The King's Trust Canada Announces Appointment of Mike Henry as Incoming Chair

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The King's Trust Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Henry as Chair, effective May 1, 2026. Mr. Henry will succeed Mark Fell, who has served with dedication in the role. "It has been an honour to serve as Chair of The King's Trust Canada and to support its important work empowering young people. Mike's leadership experience and commitment to expanding opportunity for youth make him exceptionally well suited to support the mission of His Majesty's flagship charity in Canada."

Mr. Henry brings significant global leadership experience, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of BHP, the world's largest mining company, where he led a workforce of more than 90,000 employees. During his tenure, he positioned the organization for long-term growth in response to major global trends, including population growth, urbanization, rising living standards, and the energy transition.

He has also demonstrated a strong commitment to creating opportunities for young people. At BHP, Mr. Henry prioritized workforce development, investing substantially in industry training centres and pathways to employment for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Under his leadership, BHP also became the first major mining company to achieve a gender balanced workforce. BHP's focus on people has results in improved safety, operational and financial performance and growth.

Mr. Henry's commitment to skills development and inclusive economic opportunity aligns closely with the mission of The King's Trust Canada to support young people facing barriers to build skills, confidence, and careers. "As I look forward to returning to Canada and beginning a new professional and personal chapter, I am honoured to assume the role of Chair of The King's Trust Canada at such an important time for the organization. The Trust's commitment to supporting young people is one I share personally and believe is essential to Canada's prosperity. I am excited to work closely with the Board and the new CEO, Jeffrey Orridge, to scale the Trust's impact in communities nationwide."

Learn about the work of The King's Trust at www.thekingstrust.ca

SOURCE The King's Trust Canada

Media Contact : Gaston Calzato, Lead, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]