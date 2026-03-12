Kidney disease affects 1 in 10 Canadians; The Kidney Foundation calls on the government to act now to improve prevention and early intervention, equitable access, and research innovation in kidney care.

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Kidney Foundation of Canada today launched its National Strategic Framework for Chronic Kidney Disease, marking a pivotal step forward in kidney care. Released on World Kidney Day, the Framework is Canada's first step toward a unified roadmap to transform the health care system from reactive and fragmented to proactive and resilient – a system that prioritizes prevention, early diagnosis and treatment, and equity for the 1 in 10 Canadians currently living with kidney disease.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is the 11th leading cause of death in Canada and one of its costliest chronic conditions1, yet it is not currently recognized as a distinct chronic disease. Through this strategic framework, The Kidney Foundation aims to help government leaders close the gap between the rising burden of kidney disease and the coordinated national action needed to address it, ensuring that people living with or at risk of kidney disease receive the support they need at every stage.

"This Framework is more than a policy document; it is a blueprint to fundamentally reshape the future of kidney care in Canada," said Elizabeth Myles, National Executive Director of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. "For the first time, Canada has a clear action plan that moves us away from reactive, high-cost crisis management toward a modern, sustainable system rooted in early detection and equity."

The goal of the Framework is to transform kidney health for all Canadians through prevention, equitable access, and evidence-informed research innovation. It will help to ensure that every Canadian, regardless of where they live or what resources they have, can access timely, quality kidney care.

The Framework has identified three distinct priorities:

Prioritize Prevention, Early Detection, and Timely Intervention: Move beyond treating kidney failure to actively mitigating risk factors like diabetes and hypertension, and implementing systematic screening so Canadians are diagnosed early when serious kidney damage can still be delayed or prevented.



Ensure Equitable Access to Kidney Care for All Canadians: Address systemic barriers by expanding culturally competent, multidisciplinary care, including increasing access to new treatments and medicines, especially in the early stages of the disease.



Advance Research & Data for Better Kidney Health: Invest in innovative research and leverage existing data infrastructure to strengthen evidence-based decision-making, and ensure that new discoveries are rapidly translated into practice.

To drive this change, The Kidney Foundation of Canada is hosting a roundtable on Parliament Hill, bringing together Parliamentarians, key civil servants, and people with lived experience to discuss the Framework's strategic priorities and underscore the urgent need to move from planning to implementing coordinated national action on chronic kidney disease.

"We have provided the architecture for change; now we need the government's commitment to build it," added Myles. "It's time to ensure the recommendations laid out in the Framework result in tangible legislative action for the millions of Canadians who are impacted by kidney disease."

To learn more about The Kidney Foundation of Canada's new National Strategic Framework for CKD, please visit kidney.ca/framework .

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the leading charity committed to eliminating the burden of kidney disease in Canada. The Foundation funds innovative research, advocates for improved access to high quality care, increases public awareness of kidney health and organ donation, and provides education and support to over 4 million Canadians affected by kidney disease. Learn more at kidney.ca .

About Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Canada

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition in which the kidneys are damaged or unable to function effectively for three months or more. Often referred to as a silent epidemic, CKD frequently develops without symptoms, leaving many Canadians undiagnosed until irreversible damage has occurred. Once kidney failure sets in, life-sustaining treatment is limited to dialysis or transplantation.

Currently the 11th leading cause of death in Canada, CKD is also one of the nation's costliest chronic diseases. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), there were over 50,000 patients in Canada either receiving dialysis or living with a kidney transplant in 2024. Of those, 30,213 were on dialysis, one of the most expensive ongoing treatments in modern medicine, at a cost to the health care system of over $2.4 billion per year for this treatment alone. Total health care costs to the system attributable to CKD are estimated to exceed $40 billion annually.

