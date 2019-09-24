The JUNO Awards return to Toronto to Celebrate 50 years of Canadian Music

Toronto to host the 2021 JUNO Awards Golden Anniversary

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The JUNO Awards will be returning to Toronto for its 50th anniversary, as announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS). The 2021 JUNO Awards and JUNO Week will take place March 22-28, 2021 culminating in The 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, March 28, 2021, to be aired live on CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the free CBC Gem streaming service in Canada and globally at https://www.cbc.ca/music/junos.

"It's an honour to bring Canada's biggest night in music back home to where it all started," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS / The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. "This country produces some of the most vibrant artists in the world and this will be the greatest national celebration of Canadian music ever."

JUNO Week 2021 returns to Toronto after a decade, with the support of the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto. The origins of the JUNO Awards date back to 1970, when Walt Grealis and Stan Klees organized the Gold Leaf Awards, held at the St. Lawrence Hall in Toronto. A year later, the name of the award was changed to honour Pierre Juneau. Since then, the awards show has grown to fill venues of over 15,000 seats and travelled from coast-to-coast.

"As the biggest event in Canadian music, this is a great opportunity for Toronto to welcome The JUNO Awards back home to where it all began 50 years ago and highlight the city's diverse yet quintessentially Canadian spirit," said Mayor John Tory.

"Ontario's amazing artists, industry professionals and emerging talent exemplify that we offer the world in one province," said Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "This will help drive our $25 billion culture sector and contribute to an overall economic footprint of $71 billion dollars when factoring in tourism, culture, and sport."

Toronto, is known for its vibrant and ever-evolving music scene. Since the JUNO Awards hit the road in 2002, each host city has seen an average of over $10 million in economic impact of the awards broadcast, JUNO Week and surrounding events.

