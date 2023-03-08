The festivities will culminate with

The JUNO Awards on Sunday, March 24

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today The JUNO Awards are returning to Atlantic Canada, making their second visit to Halifax (Kjipuktuk) in March 2024. The historical port city on Canada's east coast boasts an eclectic and storied music scene that is primed to welcome Canada's largest celebration of music. Halifax will host a revered lineup of JUNO Week events from March 20-24, 2024, culminating with the 53rd Annual JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The JUNO Awards are being held in Nova Scotia's capital for the first time since 2006 when Pamela Anderson hosted the ceremony. The festivities return with the support of the Province of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality, and the 2024 Host Committee. For first-access to JUNO Awards Broadcast ticket on sale information and updates, sign up at junoawards.ca/halifax.

"Canada's east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. "Halifax is a music lover's paradise, with fans able to find live performances seven days a week across the city's famed pubs and renowned music venues. We can't wait to put the JUNO spotlight back on the city's diverse music scene and celebrate the nation's best in show, in true Maritime fashion."

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is honoured to welcome the JUNO Awards back to Halifax. "Music and the arts are an integral part of our history as Nova Scotians – we love live music, and we know how to celebrate! JUNO week is a wonderful opportunity for Nova Scotia's many talented musicians and the entire industry to participate in this national celebration. We are thrilled to show the rest of Canada that Nova Scotia is a province on the move!"

"Music-loving Halifax is thrilled to be host city for the 2024 JUNO Awards," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart."

The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards and 2023 JUNO Week is being hosted in Edmonton, AB from Thursday, March 9 to Monday, March 13, 2023. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Cherise Williams, rock-it promotions, [email protected]