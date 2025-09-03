The Joy Smith Foundation Launches Initiative to Combat Forced Labour in Manitoba's Trucking Industry | Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - 10:00 AM, Rosser Weigh Scale, Manitoba

ROSSER, MB, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To coincide with National Trucking Week, The Joy Smith Foundation, Canada's leading authority on the prevention and intervention of human trafficking, is holding a press conference to launch a new initiative addressing the hidden issue of labour trafficking in Manitoba's trucking industry.

Labour trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery that is prevalent in Canada. It often targets temporary foreign workers, international students, and newcomers to Canada who are seeking employment. The Global Slavery Index estimates that approximately 69,000 people are living in modern day slavery in Canada.

Labour trafficking is a serious and urgent issue in Manitoba, with victims often coerced into unsafe working conditions through deceptive recruitment practices, withheld wages, and threats of retaliation. While this crime exists across many industries in Canada, this initiative is the first of its kind to focus specifically on vulnerabilities within the trucking sector.

With the support of the Manitoba Trucking Association and Winnipeg Crime Stoppers, this initiative will provide educational resources, industry-specific training, and public awareness tools to help drivers, companies, and community members recognize the signs of labour trafficking — and report cases safely and anonymously.

Who:

Janet Campbell , President & CEO, The Joy Smith Foundation

, President & CEO, The Joy Smith Foundation Pauline Wiebe Peters, President, Manitoba Trucking Association

Aaron Dolyniuk, Executive Director, Manitoba Trucking Association

Rob MacKenzie, Chair, Winnipeg Crime Stoppers

When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Where: Rosser Weigh Scale, Highway 101 & 7 Rosser, MB R0H 1E0

RSVP and Media Contact:

Liz Crawford, Swish Productions - (204) 955-8862 or [email protected]

SOURCE Swish Productions Inc.