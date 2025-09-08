Know the Signs. Report the Crime: New Campaign Shines Light on Labour Trafficking in Canadian Trucking

Media Event: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 – 10:00 AM

Rosser Weigh Scale, Manitoba.

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Joy Smith Foundation, Canada's leading authority on the prevention and intervention of human trafficking, has launched a new awareness campaign to coincide with National Trucking Week to address the hidden issue of labour trafficking in the Canadian trucking industry.

With the support of the Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) and Winnipeg Crime Stoppers, the campaign will educate professional drivers, vulnerable workers, and the public about the warning signs of labour trafficking in the trucking industry and how to report suspected cases safely and anonymously.

At the heart of the campaign is the clear call to action: "Know the signs. Report the crime." Manitobans will see this message on billboards, posters, and digital resources, all directing to traffickingreport.ca - a central hub for educational materials on labour trafficking in trucking.

"Protecting drivers means protecting our communities. By addressing labour trafficking in trucking, we can stop this crime and make Manitoba's roads safer for everyone." said Janet Campbell, President and CEO of The Joy Smith Foundation. "By working alongside the Manitoba Trucking Association and Winnipeg Crime Stoppers, we are ensuring drivers, companies, and communities know the signs of trafficking and how to act."

"The trucking industry has a long and proud history in Manitoba. However, the recent addition of labour trafficking is a significant black eye for us. At the industry level, it results in untrained drivers, poorly maintained equipment, and a race to the bottom for driver compensation. Unfortunately, the real damage comes at the individual level: drivers who are forced to work without proper training or for legal wages, and unsafe roads for everyone. We are pleased to partner with The Joy Smith Foundation and Winnipeg Crime Stoppers to combat this scheme in Manitoba's trucking industry and drive it out of our industry. This campaign will provide valuable information to our industry members about the signs of labour trafficking, as well as resources available to combat it. No one should be forced to work in such conditions, and we look forward to the day when a campaign such as this is no longer needed." said Dolyniuk, Executive Director of the Manitoba Trucking Association.

"Forced labour in the trucking industry is a growing form of human trafficking that often goes unnoticed. Crime Stoppers empowers the public to be an extra set of eyes and ears — because one anonymous tip can help law enforcement dismantle trafficking networks and protect vulnerable workers. If you see something, say something" said Robert MacKenzie, Chair of Winnipeg Crime Stoppers.

Recognize the Signs of Labour Trafficking in Trucking

A driver may be experiencing trafficking if they show or describe even one of the following warning signs:

No Freedom to Leave - The individual is not free to leave their job or workplace. Attempts to do so are met with threats, coercion, or punishment.

Documents Withheld - Passports, IDs, or work permits are confiscated or controlled by the employer.

Unpaid or Stolen Wages - Drivers do not receive their promised wages. Pay may be stolen, unfairly deducted, or withheld entirely.

Extreme Work Hours - Drivers may be forced to drive longer than industry standards allow, sometimes under pressure to falsify records.

Unsafe Work Conditions - Drivers are made to work without required industry safety training or protective equipment (gloves, boots). Trucks may be unsafe or unfit for the road.

Poor Living Conditions - Drivers may be forced to live in overcrowded, unsafe, or unsanitary conditions often controlled by the employer.

Fear and Intimidation - Drivers may show signs of fear or anxiety and avoid talking about their job or living conditions due to threats or monitoring.

False Promises or Debt - Drivers may have been lured with false promises, or are trapped by debt from recruitment fees, forced to keep working to pay it off.

Visit traffickingreport.ca for educational resources.

To report suspected labour trafficking, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers (204) 786-8477 or 1- 800-222-8477. Reports are 100% anonymous, with rewards available for tips leading to arrests.

The Joy Smith Foundation works to provide access to information so that every Canadian man, woman and child is educated and empowered to stay safe from manipulation, force, or abuse of power designed to lure and exploit them in the sex trade or forced labour.

