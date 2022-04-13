The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada announces its first in-person events with Dr. Jane Goodall in over 2 years

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada has announced in-person events with iconic naturalist Dr. Jane Goodall. Dr. Goodall will be returning to Canadian soil for the first time since COVID-19 cancelled her 2020 tour plans.

An Evening with Jane Goodall will see Dr. Goodall back on stage inspiring collective action for animals, people, and the environments we share. Known for her inspirational storytelling, Dr. Goodall's events have been described as "life-changing," pairing personal anecdotes with illuminating insights and motivational calls to action. For two nights only, Jane will reignite the audience's sense of purpose and get people talking, thinking, and doing.

"We're so excited to reconnect Dr. Goodall with Canadian audiences," says Alex Johnson, Joint Interim CEO and Director of Communications for the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. "Before COVID-19, she travelled 300 days a year. But since lockdowns began, she's been grounded at her childhood home in Bournemouth, U.K., connecting with audiences virtually. This will be some of her first in-person appearances in over two years, and we're so honoured she's chosen Canada."

In the last year alone, Dr. Goodall has been awarded the Templeton Prize, was a COP-26 Ambassador for the United Nations, appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine, and announced the Trees for Jane project to plant a trillion trees by 2030. The Jane Goodall Act, a historic bill to protect animals under human care, was reintroduced to the Senate last month.

The event schedule is as follows:

June 22, 2022 - Calgary, AB at the Jubilee Theatre

- at the Jubilee Theatre June 24, 2022 - Victoria, BC at the Farquhar Auditorium

Early access tickets will go on sale April 19th. General public sales will go on sale April 20th. Tickets are available at janegoodall.ca/events .

All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, a charitable organization dedicated to community-centred conservation programs that address the convergence of climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental inequity.

These events are generously supported by Air Canada, the first airline in the Americas to receive the IATA illegal wildlife trade certification.

Tickets are limited. Masks are required at both events.

About Jane Goodall

In July 1960, at the age of 26, Jane Goodall traveled from England to what is now Tanzania and ventured into the little-known world of wild chimpanzees.

Equipped with little more than a notebook, binoculars, and her fascination with wildlife, Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind's closest living relatives. Through nearly 60 years of groundbreaking work, Dr. Jane Goodall has not only shown us the urgent need to protect chimpanzees from extinction; she has also redefined species conservation to include the needs of local people and the environment.

Today, Dr. Jane Goodall travels around the world, writing, speaking and spreading hope through action, encouraging each of us to "use the gift of our life to make the world a better place. "As a conservationist, humanitarian and crusader for the ethical treatment of animals, she is a global force for compassion and a UN Messenger of Peace.

About The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Founded in 1977, the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-centred conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries. It aims to understand wildlife and their habitats, and to empower people to be compassionate citizens dedicated to conservation.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada furthers this work here in Canada by mobilizing local and national movements around the convergence of three crises: biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity, while engaging youth, communities, corporations and governments. In Africa, we support community-centred conservation programs in the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, and Senegal.

