OFFICIAL CANADIAN MEMORIAL FOR DR. JANE GOODALL ANNOUNCED

Hosted by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, "Remembering Dr. Jane Goodall: A Celebration of a Life of Hope" takes place in Toronto and virtually on November 22nd

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada announced the official Canadian memorial for Dr. Jane Goodall. "Remembering Dr. Jane Goodall: A Celebration of a Life of Hope" will take place downtown Toronto on November 22nd at 2:00PM, along with an interactive livestream for Canadians across the country.

The memorial will highlight Dr. Goodall's revolutionary contributions to science, conservation, and youth empowerment. Canadians can come together to celebrate the remarkable life she led and honour her legacy. In addition to the national memorial, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada plans to host events honouring Dr. Goodall in 2026 in other Canadian cities.

The memorial will feature notable guests, including the following, with more to be announced:

Jann Arden , the acclaimed singer-songwriter who hosted two events with Dr. Goodall, will perform a special musical tribute and deliver remarks highlighting her connection to the legendary conservationist.

, the acclaimed singer-songwriter who hosted two events with Dr. Goodall, will perform a special musical tribute and deliver remarks highlighting her connection to the legendary conservationist. Renowned broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos, who has interviewed Dr. Goodall numerous times over the past years and hosted her final Toronto event earlier this fall, will reflect on her profound impact and enduring legacy.

Throughout her career, Canada was an important part of Dr. Goodall's story. She toured numerous youth-led projects, worked with policymakers on impactful legislation, and filmed part of her award-winning documentary "Reasons for Hope" in Canada. Dr. Goodall frequently visited the country, including as recently as September 2025, to inspire people to take action in their own communities.

"On October 1st, we lost Dr. Jane Goodall--a defender of the natural world; an advocate for a sustainable planet where animals, people, and the environment can thrive; and a global icon who inspired people across generations to make a difference," said Bella Lam, CEO of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

"We have received an unprecedented outpouring of both grief and hope from all corners of the country, and we look forward to honouring Dr. Goodall with the national memorial," Lam said. "While Canadians and all of us at the Institute are deeply saddened by her passing, we are also more resolved than ever to carry forward Jane's work and her message of hope."

Attendance Information:

The memorial will take place in downtown Toronto on Saturday, November 22 at 2:00PM ET, with a simultaneous virtual livestream. The venue will be announced in the coming weeks, and full details will be shared directly with registered attendees.

Tickets are free, but registration is required in advance. To sign up for priority access to in-person tickets and livestream information, visit JaneGoodall.ca/Memorial . Because capacity is limited, early registration is encouraged.

Partner Information:

We thank our partners at the University of Toronto, the School of the Environment and the Office of the Dean for the Faculty of Arts & Science, for their generous support in making this event possible.

About Dr. Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and United Nations Messenger of Peace, was an ethologist and activist who inspired greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom.

Her work extended beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute – which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. A global icon, Dr. Goodall spent decades spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact, working to create a better world for animals, people, and the environment we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada amplifies and scales community-led actions to create a world where animals, people, and the environment thrive together. We bridge science with traditional wisdom, support community initiatives, and empower young environmental leaders across Canada and chimpanzee ranges of Africa.

Rooted in Dr. Jane Goodall's transformative insight that you cannot save wildlife without improving the lives of people who share their habitat – a truth long held by Indigenous Peoples worldwide – we partner with communities leading conservation on their own lands. And rooted in Dr. Jane Goodall's message of hope through action, we inspire everyone to embrace their individual power to make a difference.

From the forests of Africa to Indigenous territories across Canada, we build reciprocal partnerships that honour and uplift all ways of knowing and empower those who are already working to protect what they love most.

