The Institute of Human Genetics, Polish Academy of Sciences (IHG PAS) is Live on SOPHiA GENETICS

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform used by IHG PAS to advance its research of male infertility

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that the Institute of Human Genetics, Polish Academy of Sciences (IHG PAS), the leading center for genetics research in Poland, is now live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. IHG PAS will use SOPHiA GENETICS to advance its research into rare disorders, in particular male fertility.

It is estimated that roughly one in six people worldwide will be affected by infertility in their lifetime.1 As a staple in the medical research community of Poland, IHG PAS specializes in a variety of research areas, including reproductive biology. By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, the Department of Reproductive Biology and Stem Cells at IHG PAS intends to further their research in the area of male infertility, via next-generation sequencing (NGS) for genetic assessment of infertility.

"The research we do at IHG PAS is used broadly throughout Poland due to our deep-rooted relationships with the surrounding medical community and our nearly 50-year history," said Marta Olszewska, Assistant Professor, Head of the Research Team of Sperm Genetics, IHG PAS. "With the implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, our team is now able to expedite their research and provide our partners with accelerated findings that can positively impact the comprehension of infertility."

IHG PAS will be using the SOPHiA DDM™ Whole Exome Solution (WES), which is a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based application that provides a streamlined end-to-end workflow, from sample to variant report, to accelerate research of inherited diseases, including infertility. Using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, IHG PAS will have analyzed results and streamlined insights in an efficient timeframe.

"The advanced analytical analysis provided by the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform provides overnight analysis of WES and has the rich knowledge base to help identify variants of interest associated with rare diseases." said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "In addition, the decentralized nature of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform creates a collective intelligence from all of the platform's users around the world can help better inform researchers studying rare disorders, including the researchers at IHG PAS."

With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, IHG PAS will retain complete ownership of its database, supporting its research team as it continues to increase its expertise and build upon its learnings.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

