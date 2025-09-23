Myriad Genetics and SOPHiA GENETICS to Develop an Innovative Companion Diagnostic Offering in Liquid Biopsy

SALT LAKE CITY and BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Myriad Genetics (Nasdaq: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, and SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), an AI technology company transforming precision medicine, announced a strategic collaboration to develop and provide pharmaceutical companies with an innovative global liquid biopsy companion diagnostic (CDx) test. This partnership will leverage Myriad's advanced laboratory capabilities in the U.S. to support global testing for clinical trials and SOPHiA GENETICS' broad, decentralized network of more than 800 connected institutions in more than 70 countries for global test deployment.

"Serving patients and healthcare providers along the cancer care continuum is a strategic focus for Myriad Genetics," said Sam Raha, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. "We expect this collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS to support the development and global commercialization of comprehensive CDx solutions for our BioPharma partners with the potential to positively impact patient lives, add an important product offering to the Myriad menu and support the growth of our CDx programs."

SOPHiA GENETICS and Myriad will initially focus on the liquid biopsy application, MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. Developed in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is an innovative liquid biopsy test that detects actionable genomic alterations from a single blood draw using proprietary, state-of-the-art algorithms which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). By developing the application into a CDx, more patients can gain access to the benefits of this high-quality tumor profiling test, advancing personalized healthcare at scale.

Myriad will pursue regulatory submissions in the U.S., and SOPHiA GENETICS will manage regulatory submissions outside of the U.S. Both companies will collaborate across development activities. This innovative, hybrid approach is expected to provide pharmaceutical partners with access to key regulated markets globally.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for the industry," said Jurgi Camblong, Co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "By combining the complementary strengths of a specialty lab leader and a global testing network, we are not only expanding access to innovative oncology testing but also laying the foundation for a new hybrid model in companion diagnostics. This collaboration will allow us to serve both clinical and pharmaceutical partners better, while accelerating the adoption of liquid biopsy solutions across key markets."

SOPHiA GENETICS and Myriad will participate in a panel discussion at the World CB and CDx Summit in Boston and provide additional details on the collaboration.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

