Milestone marks a key advancement in the partnership with Ipsen.

MONTRÉAL , July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - IRIC and IRICoR today announced the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial of its small molecule therapy for solid tumors licensed to Ipsen. This marks a major milestone in the strategic collaboration between the partners, which began in May 2020 with a research and option agreement followed by a licensing agreement in February 2023.

The small molecule clinical candidate, now known as IPN01195, is a RAF inhibitor, an important target in a signaling pathway involved in cancer cell growth and proliferation. It was originally discovered and developed by the teams of Professors Marc Therrien and Anne Marinier at the Université de Montréal's Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) and has shown promising activity in preclinical models of various solid tumors.

"We are extremely proud to see our novel small molecule therapy reaching this important clinical milestone. This is another example of the efficiency and innovative approach of IRIC's collaborative drug discovery research model," said Dr. Anne Marinier, Director of the Drug Discovery Unit at IRIC. "This marks a major step forward for our multidisciplinary teams of biologists and chemists, but more importantly, it brings us closer to delivering a potential new treatment option for patients facing advanced cancers," said Dr. Marc Therrien, Principal Investigator, Intracellular Signalling Research Unit and Chief Executive Officer, IRIC. "We are delighted by the commitment and progress of our partner Ipsen, and we look forward to the continued development of this promising therapy," concluded Dr. Marinier.

"The initiation of this clinical trial marks a major validation of our business development efforts," said Elizabeth Douville, CEO, IRICoR. "It demonstrates our ability to translate novel science into programs that attract world-class partners and progress into the clinic. With additional first-in-class and best-in-class molecules targeting key cancer pathways in our pipeline, we are actively exploring new strategic collaborations and raising capital to accelerate development. This is an exciting inflection point for IRICoR as we continue to deliver both scientific and commercial value," added Elizabeth Douville.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Université de Montréal granted Ipsen exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the compound globally. The University and IRICoR are eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales.

About the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal

An ultra-modern research hub and training centre located in the heart of the Université de Montréal, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal was created in 2003 to shed light on the mechanisms of cancer and discover new, more effective therapies to counter this disease. The IRIC operates according to a model that is unique in Canada. Its innovative approach to research has already led to discoveries that will, over the coming years, have a significant impact on the fight against cancer. For more information about IRIC, visit www.iric.ca/en.

About IRICoR

Founded in 2008 by Université de Montréal's Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer, IRICoR's mission is to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies in oncology, immunotherapy and rare diseases. IRICoR plays an essential role in establishing strategic partnerships with the biopharmaceutical industry or creating spin-off companies, thus facilitating the transformation of academic research projects into new therapies for the benefit of patients. Thanks to its crucial financial support, IRICoR enables researchers to bridge the gap between academic research and the business world. For more information about IRICoR, visit www.iricor.ca/en/.

