The Innu First Nation of Nutashkuan and Hydro-Québec sign the Menuitsheutun Agreement, which redefines their relationship

NUTASHKUAN, QC , June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Innu First Nation of Nutashkuan and Hydro-Québec, in collaboration with the Government of Québec, announce the signing of a reconciliation and collaboration agreement that marks a new milestone in their relationship. This agreement lays the foundation for a partnership focused on energy development on their land, particularly in the areas of hydropower, electricity transmission and wind power.

Under this agreement, Nutashkuan will play a significant role in future energy projects. In particular, the community will participate in environmental assessment processes and regulatory authorization proceedings, which are central to decisions affecting the community.

The agreement also provides concrete measures to support the community's economic development, including partnerships and business opportunities for its local organizations.

From addressing impacts to participating in projects

At the heart of the agreement is a settlement related to previous developments carried out in Québec and Labrador, which allows the parties to turn an important page and move their relationship into a phase of collaboration that has been reimagined and adapted to new realities.

The agreement also paves the way for identifying and eventually developing wind power projects on Nutashkuan land. Given a potential capacity of up to 2,500 MW, these projects could help meet Québec's future energy needs while generating lasting benefits for the First Nation of Nutashkuan and its members.

Mechanisms are also planned to enable Nutashkuan to benefit from the economic spinoffs associated with major upcoming projects, including participation in future electricity transmission projects.

"Today, Nutashkuan is choosing to look to the future. This agreement allows us to participate fully in the development taking place on our land and to ensure that our community benefits from it, while acknowledging the past realities, particularly in connection with infrastructure like Lac-Robertson generating station. This is an important step for Nutashkuan because it gives us the means to move forward in accordance with our priorities and values while respecting and protecting our Nitassinan."

-- Réal Tettaut, Chief of the Innu First Nation of Nutashkuan

"This agreement embodies a renewed approach to energy development, based on collaboration with communities from a project's earliest stages. It also provides effective mechanisms to promote local economic development, putting into practice the model of sustainable co-development and shared prosperity."

-- Claudine Bouchard, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec

"This agreement marks an important step in establishing lasting partnerships with Indigenous communities. By placing Nutashkuan at the centre of discussions on energy development on their land, we are focusing on dialogue, predictability and participation. This is how we will be able to carry out key projects that will create wealth, generate tangible benefits for communities, and contribute to Québec's prosperity."

-- Bernard Drainville, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy

"This agreement is another concrete example of how we can work together to meet Québec's energy needs and contribute to the electrification of our economy. First Nations and Inuit are essential partners in the energy transition: they want to be part of the solution, and it is with them that we will build a greener Québec for everyone. An agreement like this paves the way for many others. That is my hope."

-- Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier, Minister of Domestic Security and Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

Through this agreement, Nutashkuan and Hydro-Québec have chosen to evolve their relationship by adopting an approach in which energy development is built on dialogue, predictability and the participation of the communities concerned.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Information: Community of Nutashkuan, Chief Réal Tettaut, 581 622-6135; Hydro-Québec media relations, 514 289-5005, 1 844 289 5005, [email protected]; Gouvernement du Québec, Béatrice Déry, Director of Communications and Press AttachéCabinet du ministre de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie et ministre responsable de la Stratégie maritime, 581 745-5399, [email protected]